2025 Samsung Neo QLED, OLED, Frame TVs With Vision AI Features Launched in India: Prices, Features

Samsung has launched the 2025 models for its AI-powered smart TVs in India. Along with these, the company has also introduced a few India-specific services.

The 2025 Samsung smart TV ranges various screen sizes. (Image Credit: Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the 2025 iteration of its smart TV lineup in India. The series includes Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED, and the Frame lineup. Notably, this will be the first time the South Korean tech giant will include Vision AI in their TV sets, which was showcased in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 held in Las Vegas, US, in January 2025.

The Vision AI helps the audio and video to be optimised according to the user’s surroundings, personalise content discovery by learning user preferences over time, and also allows users to connect their smartphones and tablets for content sharing, control, and continuity for multi-device connectivity.

2025 Samsung Smart TV: Price and Availability

The 2025 Samsung smart TV range includes 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 77, 83, 85, 98, 100, and 115-inch sizes. Pre-orders for these new AI-powered smart TVs are live across the company’s official website and retail stores. They can also be pre-ordered via leading offline and online retail channels.

As part of the pre-order offer, customers who plan to purchase the Neo QLED 8K, Neo LED 4K, OLED TVs and the Frame lineup can avail a cashback of up to 20 per cent and get a soundbar worth Rs 90,990 for free. Moreover, customers can opt for a zero-down-payment EMI, which starts at Rs 2,990 and up to a 30-month tenure. Notably, these offers are valid till May 28, 2025.

TV RangeStarting Price (Rs)
Neo QLED 8K2,72,990
Neo QLED 4K89,990
OLED1,54,990
QLED49,490
The Frame63,990

India-Specific Services and Content

Along with the launch of these AI-powered smart TVs, Samsung has also introduced localised services, such as Cloud Gaming Services for playing AAA games without the need for a console, Education Hub for interactive learning, TV Key for direct transmission of content via the cloud, and Samsung TV Plus, which provides 125+ national and international channels along with live ones for free.

2025 Samsung Neo QLED 8K

FeatureDetails
ProcessorNQ8 AI Gen3 chipset with 768 neural networks
Upscaling8K AI Upscaling Pro technology for enhanced lower-resolution content
Display TechnologyGlare-free technology for distraction-free viewing
Audio FeaturesQ-Symphony & Dolby Atmos for immersive, multidimensional sound
Refresh Rate240Hz refresh rate
AI ModeEnhances audio and video based on surroundings
Available Sizes65, 75, and 85 inches

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K is powered by an NQ8 AI Gen3 chipset with 768 neural networks. The TV features 8K AI Upscaling Pro technology, which is designed to analyse and enhance any lower-resolution content to 8K quality, while preserving its details and textures with accuracy. It comes with Glare-free technology, which enables distraction-free viewing even in brightly lit spaces and also reduces reflections. The device sports Q-Symphony and the Dolby Atmos features, which deliver an immersive and multidimensional audio experience, synchronised with TV speakers and Samsung soundbars that are compatible with the device. Additionally, the TV comes with a 240Hz refresh rate and AI mode, which enhances the audio and video content depending on the user’s surroundings. The Samsung Neo QLED 8K is available in 65, 75, and 85-inch models.

2025 Samsung Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and QLED series

Feature Samsung Neo QLED 4K SeriesSamsung OLED TVs
ModelsQN90F, QN85F, QN80F, QN70F-
ProcessorQuantum Matrix Technology Plus (128 neural networks)NQ4 AI Gen3 chipset (128 neural networks)
Motion TechnologyMotion Xcelerator 165HzMotion Xcelerator 165Hz & AI Motion Enhancer Pro
Display FeaturesGlare-free technologyGlare-free viewing & 100% colour volume
Audio System60W 4.2.2 channel with Dolby Atmos & Q-Symphony-
DesignNeo Slim design with Art Store & Generative WallpaperMinimalist Infinity One design with attachable Slim One Connect

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K series includes QN90F, QN85F, QN80F, and QN70F models. It is powered by Quantum Matrix Technology Plus with 128 neural networks. The TV comes with Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, Glare-free technology, and a 60W 4.2.2 channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony technology for an enhanced audio and video experience. It features Samsung’s signature Neo Slim design with Art Store and Generative Wallpaper support.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Samsung OLED TVs feature an NQ4 AI Gen3 chipset with 128 neural networks, Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, Glare-free viewing, and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which allows clarity in fast-paced scenes. These models feature a minimalist Infinity One design with attachable Slim One Connect. It also supports 100 per cent colour volume, which enhances and boosts the footage’s colours.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Confirmed, Will Feature A 200MP Primary Camera

