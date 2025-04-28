2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 With New Colours, Features Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Eicher-owned Royal Enfield launched the 2025 iteration of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 roadster motorcycle in India. The new motorcycle features cosmetic and hardware updates. With the new updates, the prices of the Dapper and Rebel models have increased by Rs 7,000. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 continues to be the most affordable motorcycle in the brand’s lineup, and sells one lakh units every six months. The roadster bike was first launched in August 2022, and since then, Royal Enfield has sold 5,00,000 units globally.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price, Variants, Availability

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in three variants: Retro, Dapper, and Rebel. Notably, these variants now include three vibrant and fresh new colours. The base trim, Retro, features a single colour Factory Black, the middle variant, Dapper, comes in Rio White, and the top-spec Rebel now comes with London Red and Tokyo Black colourways. The bookings for the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 are open across dealerships and online.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Variants Colours Price (INR, ex-showroom, Chennai) Retro Factory Black 1,49,900 Dapper Rio White (new) 1,79,750 Dapper Grey Rebel Rebel Blue 1,81,750 London Red (new) Tokyo Black (new)

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New?

Apart from the new colour scheme, the 2025 RE Hunter 350 features a new rear suspension with dual-rate spring, a minor tweak to the seat foam and the handlebars. The ground clearance of the new bike has been increased by 10mm, standing at 160mm due to a revised exhaust design. Additionally, the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with new features such as an LED headlight, Type-C27W fast charger, slip and assist clutch– making downshifts smoother and more agile– and a tripper unit as standard on the top variant. It is the first time that RE is providing a slip and assist clutch in a 350cc motorcycle.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Chassis, Specifications

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is built on a twin downtube spine frame. The front suspension consists of 41mm telescopic forks, while the rear suspension includes twin shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. It has a wheelbase of 1,370mm. It measures 2.055mm in length, 810mm in width (without mirrors), and 1,070mm in height (without mirrors). The new Hunter 350 has a seat height of 790mm and a kerb weight of 181 kg (with 90 per cent fuel and oil). It has a fuel tank capacity of 13L.

The new roadster is equipped with a 349cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled engine, which produces a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and a maximum torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

