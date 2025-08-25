ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Renault Kiger Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The 2025 Renault Kiger is offered a major midlife update that features design changes, interior enhancements, and new features.

The 2025 Renault Kiger now comes with new two colour shades. (Image Credit: Renault)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 11:46 AM IST

Hyderabad: French automaker Renault has launched the 2025 iteration of its popular compact SUV, Renault Kiger, in India. It comes with exterior design changes, cabin enhancements, new features, and upgraded safety features. The 2025 Renault Kiger is now available in four trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion, replacing the previous RXE, RXL, RXT (O), and RXZ trim names on the outgoing Renault Kiger. Notably, this is the first major midlife facelift provided to the compact SUV since its launch in 2021.

2025 Renault Kiger: Price, colours, rivals

The 2025 Renault Kiger starts from Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Authentic trim and goes up to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Emotion trim. All the prices provided are introductory. It comes in a seven-colour palette, including the Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black, Radiant Red, Oasis Yellow, and Shadow Grey. The latter two colours are the two shades included in the 2025 Renault Kiger’s colour palette.

In India, the 2025 Renault Kiger will rival other compact SUVs, including the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and the Nissan Magnite.

2025 Renault Kiger: Variant-wise Price list
VariantTransmissionPrice (ex-showroom)
AuthenticManual Rs 6,29,995
EvolutionManual Rs 7,09,995
AMT Rs 7,59,995
TechnoManualRs 8,19,995
Manual (Dual-tone)Rs 8,42,995
AMT (Energy)Rs 8,69,995
AMT (Dual-tone)Rs 8,92,995
CVT (Turbo)Rs 9,99,995
CVT (Turbo Dual-tone)Rs 9,99,995
EmotionManual Rs 9,14,995
Manual (Dual-tone)Rs 9,37,995
Manual (Turbo)Rs 9,99,995
Manual (Turbo Dual-tone)Rs 9,99,995
CVT (Turbo)Rs 11,29,995
CVT (Turbo Dual-tone)Rs 11,29,995
  • CVT- Continuously variable transmission
  • AMT- Automated Manual Transmission
  • Turbo means Turbo petrol engine variant
  • Dual-tone means a dual colour shade option available with the vehicle
  • Energy means naturally aspirated engine variant

2025 Renault Kiger: What’s new?

As it is a major facelift, the 2025 Renault Kiger features exterior design changes, cabin improvements, and the addition of new colour options.

Exterior: The new Kiger comes with a new 10-slat front grille design with Renault’s updated logo in the centre. It offers a redesigned bumper and a satin chrome surround for the air dam. The new compact SUV also features new LED projector headlights, with fog lamps placed just below them. However, the LED DRLs of the vehicle seem quite similar to its predecessor.

It features a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, as the car comes in a dual-tone colour option. The compact SUV sports blacked-out Outside Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs) and chrome-finished door handles. At the rear, the new Kiger includes the same LED taillights with revised lightning elements and a tweaked rear bumper.

Interior: The 2025 Renault Kiger comes with a white and black dual-tone cabin theme and an updated seat upholstery. Overall, the dashboard layout remains unchanged, but it features a few new trim inserts on the door pads and on the dashboard.

Colours: As forementioned, the 2025 Renault Kiger includes two new colour options, namely Oasis Yellow and Shadow Grey.

2025 Renault Kiger: Convenient Features

The French automaker offers the Kiger facelift features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto-climate control with rear AC vents, a 7-inch full-digital instrument cluster, and a wireless phone charger. It also includes features such as cruise control and LED headlights.

2025 Renault Kiger: Safety Features

The 2025 Renault Kiger features six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) with brake assist, and much more.

2025 Renault Kiger: Specifications

The 2025 Renault Kiger features two engine options: a 1.0L naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

The 1.0L naturally-aspirated petrol engine comes mated with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

It generates a peak power output of 71 bhp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 3,400-3,600 rpm for the manual transmission variant. Notably, the AMT trim also features the same power and torque outputs.

Meanwhile, the 1.0L turbo petrol engine comes mated with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an x-tronic CVT.

The manual transmission produces a peak power output of 198.6 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 160 Nm at 2,800-3,600 rpm, while the x-tronic CVT generates a peak power output of 98.6 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 152 Nm at 2,200 - 4,400 rpm.

