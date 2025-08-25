ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Renault Kiger Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: French automaker Renault has launched the 2025 iteration of its popular compact SUV, Renault Kiger, in India. It comes with exterior design changes, cabin enhancements, new features, and upgraded safety features. The 2025 Renault Kiger is now available in four trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion, replacing the previous RXE, RXL, RXT (O), and RXZ trim names on the outgoing Renault Kiger. Notably, this is the first major midlife facelift provided to the compact SUV since its launch in 2021.

2025 Renault Kiger: Price, colours, rivals

The 2025 Renault Kiger starts from Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Authentic trim and goes up to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Emotion trim. All the prices provided are introductory. It comes in a seven-colour palette, including the Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black, Radiant Red, Oasis Yellow, and Shadow Grey. The latter two colours are the two shades included in the 2025 Renault Kiger’s colour palette.

In India, the 2025 Renault Kiger will rival other compact SUVs, including the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and the Nissan Magnite.

2025 Renault Kiger: Variant-wise Price list Variant Transmission Price (ex-showroom) Authentic Manual Rs 6,29,995 Evolution Manual Rs 7,09,995 AMT Rs 7,59,995 Techno Manual Rs 8,19,995 Manual (Dual-tone) Rs 8,42,995 AMT (Energy) Rs 8,69,995 AMT (Dual-tone) Rs 8,92,995 CVT (Turbo) Rs 9,99,995 CVT (Turbo Dual-tone) Rs 9,99,995 Emotion Manual Rs 9,14,995 Manual (Dual-tone) Rs 9,37,995 Manual (Turbo) Rs 9,99,995 Manual (Turbo Dual-tone) Rs 9,99,995 CVT (Turbo) Rs 11,29,995 CVT (Turbo Dual-tone) Rs 11,29,995

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Turbo means Turbo petrol engine variant

Dual-tone means a dual colour shade option available with the vehicle

a Energy means naturally aspirated engine variant

2025 Renault Kiger: What’s new?

As it is a major facelift, the 2025 Renault Kiger features exterior design changes, cabin improvements, and the addition of new colour options.

Exterior: The new Kiger comes with a new 10-slat front grille design with Renault’s updated logo in the centre. It offers a redesigned bumper and a satin chrome surround for the air dam. The new compact SUV also features new LED projector headlights, with fog lamps placed just below them. However, the LED DRLs of the vehicle seem quite similar to its predecessor.

It features a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, as the car comes in a dual-tone colour option. The compact SUV sports blacked-out Outside Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs) and chrome-finished door handles. At the rear, the new Kiger includes the same LED taillights with revised lightning elements and a tweaked rear bumper.