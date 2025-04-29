2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography With Mild Hybrid Engines Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography in India. The luxury SUV is available in two fuel powertrains: a P250 petrol mild hybrid engine and a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine. The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is a premium crossover that includes new design elements and features. Notably, it gets more features than the earlier Dynamic SE trim.
2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography: Price, Rivals
The MY2025 prices for the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography are Rs 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for both powertrains. It will be available in India as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit. It is available in Fuji White, Santorini Black, Tribeca Blue, Corinthian Bronze, Arroios Grey, Ostuni Pearl White, Carpathian Grey, Seoul Pearl Silver, and Eiger Grey colourways. In India, the 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography rivals the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Lexus NX
2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography: What’s New?
The newly launched Evoque features cosmetic updates, which include Pixel LED headlights, copper finish for the bonnet and tailgate lettering. It stands on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, which have been redesigned to complement the overall car design. Inside, the 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography features a new interior colour, sliding panoramic sunroof as standard, an electrically adjustable steering column, Suedecloth headlining, Full Extended Leather Upgrade, and more.
2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography: Features
The premium crossover includes an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment powered by the Pivi Pro infotainment system, paired with a Meridian Surround Sound system for an immersive audio experience. Additionally, it sports a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a Driver Condition Monitor, and front and rear parking aids. The vehicle also features a ton of safety features.
2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography: Specifications
The petrol variant of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography features a P250 mild hybrid engine, which produces a power output of 247 bhp and torque of 365 Nm. Meanwhile, the diesel variant features a D200 mild hybrid engine, which delivers a power output of 201 bhp and torque of 430 Nm. Both engines are mated with a 9-speed automatic transmission.
