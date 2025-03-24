ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Partial Solar Eclipse To Occur This Week: Know When And Where To Watch

Hyderabad: Skywatchers are in for a treat as a partial solar eclipse is ready to grace the skies on March 29, 2025. This astronomical event is going to occur just weeks after a total lunar eclipse. The partial solar eclipse will offer a stunning visual experience that will be particularly visible to those who live in the northeastern United States and parts of Canada. Notably, this phenomenon will create an illusion that the moon is taking a bite out of the Sun, making a striking crescent-like effect during sunrise.

What is Partial Solar Eclipse?

Unlike the total solar eclipse where the Sun gets completely blocked out, a partial solar eclipse is exactly like what it sounds. It is a celestial event in which the moon partially blocks out the Sun's light and leaves a portion of the Sun visible, creating a crescent-like appearance.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch

As per Space.com, the partial eclipse will occur from 4:50 AM EDT to 8:43 AM EDT (2:20 PM IST to 6:13 PM IST). It will last about two hours across the globe, with 800 million people being able to witness the astronomical occurrence. The best views will be witnessed in the northeastern states of the US. Here is a list of regions where the partial solar eclipse will occur with striking perspectives, as mentioned in a report by USA Today: