2025 MG Comet EV With New Features Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More

JSW and MG Motors have introduced the updated version of the MG Comet EV in India. It now includes new features across its variants.

2025 MG Comet EV With New Features Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The 2025v MG Comet EV is now available new features. (Image Credit: MG Motors)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: JSW and MG Motors have launched the 2025 MG Comet EV in India. The EV now includes new features while no changes have been made to the base variant-- MG Comet Executive. The Chinese automaker has increased the price of the EV by up to Rs 27,000 with the latest update. Notably, the 2025 MG Comet EV remains mechanically the same.

2025 MG Comet EV: What's New?

The JSW MG Motors has added several new features, such as a rear parking camera and power-folding outside rearview mirrors in the Excite and Excite FC variants. Both these features were previously only available in the top-spec Exclusive variant. The Exclusive and Exclusive FC variants which previously featured fabric seat upholstery and a two-speaker sound system, now sport leatherette seats and 4-speaker audio system.

2025 MG Comet EV: Price

The 2025 MG Comet EV Executive variant with battery is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while Excite and Exclusive variants, along with their fast charging models, are priced up to Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, for customers who purchase the EV with the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) programme, the EV will start at Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom) for the Executive variant and go up to Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Exclusive FC variant.

2025 MG Comet EV: Prices
(With Battery Pack)
VariantOld Price (₹)New Price (₹)Difference (₹)
Executive7,00,0007,00,000-
Excite8,20,0008,26,0006,000
Excite Fast Charging8,73,0008,78,0005,000
Exclusive9,26,0009,36,00010,000
Exclusive Fast Charging9,68,0009,78,00010,000
Blackstorm Edition9,81,0009,81,000-
(BaaS Programme)
Executive5,00,0005,00,000-
Excite6,09,0006,25,00016,000
Excite Fast Charging6,57,0006,77,00020,000
Exclusive7,13,0007,35,00022,000
Exclusive Fast Charging7,50,0007,77,00027,000
Blackstorm Edition7,80,0007,80,000-

2025 MG Comet EV: e-Shield Programme

The updated Comet EV is available with a special e-Shield programme which comes with a 3-year battery warranty or up to 1 lakh km warranty, 3 years roadside assistance, and 3 free labour services for scheduled maintenance. Additionally, the EV comes with an 8-year warranty or 1.2 lakh km warranty on the battery pack.

2025 MG Comet EV: e-Shield Programme
FeatureDetails
Battery Warranty3 years or up to 1 lakh km
Roadside Assistance3 years
Labour Services for Maintenance3 free scheduled services
Battery Pack Warranty8 years or up to 1.2 lakh km

2025 MG Comet EV: Specifications

The 2025 MG Comet EV comes in two battery capacities-- 17.3kWh and 17.4kWh (only for Fast charging variants). The EV is mated with a single electric motor and churns out a power output of 41.4 bhp and a torque of 110 Nm. It is available only with an automatic transmission. The EV can be fully charged in either 3.5 hours or 7 hours, depending upon the charger used.

