2025 MG Comet EV With New Features Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More

Hyderabad: JSW and MG Motors have launched the 2025 MG Comet EV in India. The EV now includes new features while no changes have been made to the base variant-- MG Comet Executive. The Chinese automaker has increased the price of the EV by up to Rs 27,000 with the latest update. Notably, the 2025 MG Comet EV remains mechanically the same.

2025 MG Comet EV: What's New?

The JSW MG Motors has added several new features, such as a rear parking camera and power-folding outside rearview mirrors in the Excite and Excite FC variants. Both these features were previously only available in the top-spec Exclusive variant. The Exclusive and Exclusive FC variants which previously featured fabric seat upholstery and a two-speaker sound system, now sport leatherette seats and 4-speaker audio system.

2025 MG Comet EV: Price

The 2025 MG Comet EV Executive variant with battery is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while Excite and Exclusive variants, along with their fast charging models, are priced up to Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, for customers who purchase the EV with the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) programme, the EV will start at Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom) for the Executive variant and go up to Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Exclusive FC variant.

2025 MG Comet EV: Prices (With Battery Pack) Variant Old Price (₹) New Price (₹) Difference (₹) Executive 7,00,000 7,00,000 - Excite 8,20,000 8,26,000 6,000 Excite Fast Charging 8,73,000 8,78,000 5,000 Exclusive 9,26,000 9,36,000 10,000 Exclusive Fast Charging 9,68,000 9,78,000 10,000 Blackstorm Edition 9,81,000 9,81,000 - (BaaS Programme) Executive 5,00,000 5,00,000 - Excite 6,09,000 6,25,000 16,000 Excite Fast Charging 6,57,000 6,77,000 20,000 Exclusive 7,13,000 7,35,000 22,000 Exclusive Fast Charging 7,50,000 7,77,000 27,000 Blackstorm Edition 7,80,000 7,80,000 -

2025 MG Comet EV: e-Shield Programme

The updated Comet EV is available with a special e-Shield programme which comes with a 3-year battery warranty or up to 1 lakh km warranty, 3 years roadside assistance, and 3 free labour services for scheduled maintenance. Additionally, the EV comes with an 8-year warranty or 1.2 lakh km warranty on the battery pack.

2025 MG Comet EV: e-Shield Programme Feature Details Battery Warranty 3 years or up to 1 lakh km Roadside Assistance 3 years Labour Services for Maintenance 3 free scheduled services Battery Pack Warranty 8 years or up to 1.2 lakh km

2025 MG Comet EV: Specifications

The 2025 MG Comet EV comes in two battery capacities-- 17.3kWh and 17.4kWh (only for Fast charging variants). The EV is mated with a single electric motor and churns out a power output of 41.4 bhp and a torque of 110 Nm. It is available only with an automatic transmission. The EV can be fully charged in either 3.5 hours or 7 hours, depending upon the charger used.