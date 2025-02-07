2025 MG Astor Launched With Feature Upgrades: Price, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motors has introduced new features to select trims of its compact SUV Astor in India. The mid-level Shine and Select trims of the MG Astor come with new feature upgrades, though the car stays mechanically and visually the same.

The Shine variant of the Astor comes with a panoramic sunroof and six-speaker audio setup, whereas the Select variant comes with six airbags and a premium ivory leatherette seat in addition to a panoramic sunroof and six-speaker audio setup. Let's take a look at the details of Shine and Select variants of MG Astor.

2025 MG Astor: Specifications, Features, and Colours

The 2025 MG Astor comes in two engine options-- 1.5L petrol and 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine which the company likes to call VTi-Tech and 220Turbo respectively. The 1.5L petrol engine delivers 108.4 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. In contrast, the 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine produces 138 bhp at 4,400 rpm and 220 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm.

The naturally aspirated 1.5L petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox options, whereas the turbocharged engine is available only with a six-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle stands on 17-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes.

The 2025 MG Astor comes with features that include a 10.1-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker setup, a panoramic sunroof, push-button engine start/stop, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, USB ports, and much more.

2025 MG Astor: Price in India

This compact SUV starts from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The Shine variant costs Rs 12.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Select variant is priced at Rs 13.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in six different colourways-- Dual tone White and Black, Havana Grey, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.