2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Prices, Variants, Features, Key Highlights Of The Hybrid Vehicle

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki launched the 2025 iteration of the Grand Vitara in India earlier this month. The updated vehicle comes with enhanced safety and features, in addition to an updated design. The new mid-size SUV targets an urban audience who want a fuel-efficient and premium-looking, feature-rich family car. The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts from Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base model and goes up to Rs 20.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for its top-spec variant with a hybrid fuel system and automatic transmission. So, let’s see the key highlights of the latest Grand Vitara model.

Safety Features

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara features a major upgrade in terms of safety. All variants of the vehicle come with six airbags as standard. To enhance the safety of the vehicle, it includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, disc brakes at front and rear, and 3-point ELR seat belts for all passengers. Additionally, the inclusion of ISOFIX child seat mounts makes the Grand Vitara a family-friendly mid-size SUV, appealing to safety-conscious buyers.

New Variant

The Japanese company has introduced a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant, which is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant is placed between the Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims, which makes hybrid technology more accessible to a wider audience. The hybrid variant sets a balance between affordability and fuel efficiency.

Upgraded Features

The 2025 iteration is updated with several premium features even in its lower variants. It sports an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, and an air purifier with PM 2.5 display for a better in-cabin air quality. The cabin has new LED lamps and rear door sunshades; the addition of these features inside the vehicle enhances its comfort and ambience. Notably, the Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants are now available with the popular sunlight feature in India.

New Alloy Wheels

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sports subtle but stylish updates. The main highlight in the updated Grand Vitara is the new set of 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels, which provide a dynamic and premium look to the SUV.

