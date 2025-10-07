2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic And Bolero Neo Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The new Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo feature new variants, designated as B8 and N11, respectively.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the 2025 iteration of the popular Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo in India. Both vehicles feature cosmetic updates, including a new grille and new paint options, as well as Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) suspension technology. Apart from these, both SUVs come with a few feature additions that make them more appealing in today’s market.
With the introduction of the 2025 models of the Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo, Mahindra continues to uphold the iconic appeal of the SUV range with new aesthetics, comfort and features. The Bolero range has a legacy of 25 years in India and remains a versatile SUV, capable of navigating various terrains, from city streets to rugged rural areas.
2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo: Price
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic starts from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the B4 variant and goes up to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the B8 model. The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo starts from Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N4 variant and goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N11 model.
|Model
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Bolero Classic
|B4
|Rs 7.99 Lakh
|B6
|Rs 8.69 Lakh
|B6(O)
|Rs 9.09 Lakh
|B8
|Rs 9.69 Lakh
|Bolero Neo
|N4
|Rs 8.49 Lakh
|N8
|Rs 9.29 Lakh
|N10
|Rs 9.79 Lakh
|N11
|Rs 9.99 Lakh
2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo: What’s new?
Both Bolero models remain structurally and mechanically unchanged. The new Bolero Classic features a new grille, front fog lamps, 15-inch Diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a new colour option — Stealth Black. It has been introduced with a new variant, B8.
In terms of comfort, the new Bolero Classic comes with new leatherette upholstered seats with a contoured design for enhanced comfort, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, and RideFlo tech for enhanced ride comfort and handling.
The new Bolero Neo sports a sleek new grille with striking horizontal accents, 16-inch Dark metallic grey alloy wheels, and new colour options — Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey shades with dual-tone options. It also comes with a new variant, N11.
In terms of comfort and features, it comes with two new interior theme options — Lunar Grey and Mocha Brown, leatherette upholstery seats with contours for enhanced comfort, an 8.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear-view camera, and RideFlo tech with MTV-CL and FDD suspension for enhanced ride comfort and handling.
|Feature Category
|Bolero Classic
|Bolero Neo
|Exterior Features
|New grille
|Sleek new grille with horizontal accents
|Front fog lamps
|15-inch Diamond-cut alloy wheels
|16-inch Dark metallic grey alloy wheels
|New colour: Stealth Black
|New colours: Jeans Blue, Concrete Grey (dual-tone options)
|New Variant
|B8
|N11
|Comfort Features
|Leatherette upholstery seats with contours
|Leatherette upholstery seats with contours
|7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|8.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear-view camera
|Steering-mounted audio controls
|RideFlo tech with MTV-CL and FDD suspension
|RideFlo tech for enhanced comfort and handling
|Interior Themes
|Not specified
|Lunar Grey and Mocha Brown
2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo: Specifications
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic is powered by the same mHAWK75 engine, generating a power output of 74.96 bhp and torque of 210 Nm.
Meanwhile, the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo comes equipped with the same mHAWK100 engine, which produces a power output of 98.56 bhp and torque of 260 Nm.