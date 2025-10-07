ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic And Bolero Neo Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the 2025 iteration of the popular Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo in India. Both vehicles feature cosmetic updates, including a new grille and new paint options, as well as Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) suspension technology. Apart from these, both SUVs come with a few feature additions that make them more appealing in today’s market.

With the introduction of the 2025 models of the Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo, Mahindra continues to uphold the iconic appeal of the SUV range with new aesthetics, comfort and features. The Bolero range has a legacy of 25 years in India and remains a versatile SUV, capable of navigating various terrains, from city streets to rugged rural areas.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo: Price

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic starts from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the B4 variant and goes up to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the B8 model. The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo starts from Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N4 variant and goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N11 model.

Model Variant Price (ex-showroom) Bolero Classic B4 Rs 7.99 Lakh B6 Rs 8.69 Lakh B6(O) Rs 9.09 Lakh B8 Rs 9.69 Lakh Bolero Neo N4 Rs 8.49 Lakh N8 Rs 9.29 Lakh N10 Rs 9.79 Lakh N11 Rs 9.99 Lakh

2025 Mahindra Bolero Classic and Bolero Neo: What’s new?