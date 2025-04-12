2025 KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India: Price, Colour, Features, Availability

Hyderabad: KTM has finally launched the much-awaited 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R in India. It shares its underpinnings with the next-gen KTM 390 Adventure, which was launched this January. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is a proper adventure tourer, while the newly launched KTM 390 Enduro R is a more purpose-built off-roader. Notably, the Enduro R is the company's first enduro motorcycle to be introduced into the Indian market.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R: What's New?

The India-spec KTM 390 Enduro R is slightly different from the global version, as it comes with a 30mm lower seat height at 860mm and a 19mm lower ground clearance, standing at 253mm. The wheel travel of the off-roader has also been reduced from 230mm at both ends to 200mm at the front and 205mm at the rear, similar to the KTM 390 Adventure.

The Indian-spec 390 Enduro R stands at 170 kg compared to the global edition, which is 159 kg. In India, the bike weighs 11 kg more because it contains accessories such as pillion footpegs, grab rails, saree guard, front number plate mount, and engine guards. These have been placed to meet the Indian regulatory standards. Moreover, the KTM 390 Enduro R boasts spoked 21-inch front and 18-inch rear Mitas Trail+ dual-purpose tyres.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R: Price, Availability, Rivals

The KTM 390 Enduro R is priced at Rs 3,36,500 (ex-showroom) and comes in the iconic KTM orange shade. Interested buyers can book this off-road motorcycle via the company's official website for a token amount of Rs 1,999, which is fully refundable. In India, the 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R will be placed between the KTM 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure S, and compete against the Kawasaki KLX 230, launched last December.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R: Design, Features

The newly launched Enduro R shares its design cues from its bigger Enduro models in KTM's lineup. The off-roader has a minimalist body design, shredding all panels for a smaller headlamp, a taller front mudguard, and a flat seat. In terms of features, the 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R comes with a 4.1-inch TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and music controls. The motorcycle features two riding modes -- Street and Offroad -- but does not have cruise control, which is available on the KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Duke.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R: Specifications