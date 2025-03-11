ETV Bharat / technology

2025 KTM 390 Duke To Launch In India Soon, Will Feature Cruise Control And A New Colour Scheme

Hyderabad: KTM is preparing to launch the 2025 KTM 390 Duke in India. The updated naked sports bike will come with cruise control and a new colour-- Gunmetal Grey. There are no official confirmations from the Austrian manufacturer, but the updated model has already started to reach KTM dealerships. The launch is expected to happen soon.

The current-generation KTM 390 Duke is available in two colours--the iconic Electronic Orange and the Atlantic Blue--and is priced at Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the addition of cruise control to the new-generation 390 Duke is expected to hike the price of the motorcycle bike.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Expected Changes

Other than the addition of cruise control and a new colour scheme, the upcoming 2025 KTM 390 is expected to feature no more changes. It will continue to come with the same 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine, which produces a maximum power output of 44.25 bhp and a peak torque of 39 Nm. The engine of the existing 390 Duke is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. Previously, the engine featured a cubic capacity of 373cc, which is boosted to 399cc in the current generation 390 Duke.