2025 KTM 390 Duke To Launch In India Soon, Will Feature Cruise Control And A New Colour Scheme

Hyderabad: KTM is preparing to launch the 2025 KTM 390 Duke in India. The updated naked sports bike will come with cruise control and a new colour-- Gunmetal Grey. There are no official confirmations from the Austrian manufacturer, but the updated model has already started to reach KTM dealerships. The launch is expected to happen soon.
The current-generation KTM 390 Duke is available in two colours--the iconic Electronic Orange and the Atlantic Blue--and is priced at Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the addition of cruise control to the new-generation 390 Duke is expected to hike the price of the motorcycle bike.
2025 KTM 390 Duke: Expected Changes
Other than the addition of cruise control and a new colour scheme, the upcoming 2025 KTM 390 is expected to feature no more changes. It will continue to come with the same 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine, which produces a maximum power output of 44.25 bhp and a peak torque of 39 Nm. The engine of the existing 390 Duke is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. Previously, the engine featured a cubic capacity of 373cc, which is boosted to 399cc in the current generation 390 Duke.
2025 KTM 390 Duke: Expected Features
The feature list of the 2025 KTM 390 Duke will remain the same, apart from the addition of the cruise control. The 2025 KTM 390 Duke is expected to include features such as a 5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to control music, pick up incoming calls, and indicate turn-by-turn navigation. Moreover, the motorcycle is expected to sport launch control, riding modes, a new Track mode, a speed limiter function, SuperMoto ABS, Quickshifter, self-cancelling indicators, and cruise control.
2025 KTM 390 Duke: Rivals
The upcoming 390 Duke just like its current generation model will compete against the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW G 310 R, Yamaha MT-03, and TVS Apache RTR 310 in India.