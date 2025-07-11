ETV Bharat / technology

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R Launched In India: Price, Specifications

KTM has launched the updated version of the KTM 390 Adventure X and the KTM 390 Enduro R in India.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R Launched In India: Price, Specifications
In picture: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X (Image Credit: KTM India)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST

Hyderabad: KTM has introduced two new motorcycles, the updated KTM 390 Adventure X and the global-spec KTM 390 Enduro R, to its Indian portfolio.

The KTM 390 Enduro R was launched in April 2025, but at that time, it received a lot of criticism from consumers as it was a slightly toned-down version of the international version. So, the Austrian company decided to launch the global-spec of the bike. The updated KTM 390 Adventure X, on the other hand, comes with a price hike alongside several electronic upgrades to improve the appeal and capability of the bike.

KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R: Price, availability

The new KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at Rs 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom), while the global-spec KTM 390 Enduro R costs Rs 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the previous version, the new 390 Adventure X is around Rs 12,000 costlier than the older model, priced at Rs 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the global-spec 390 Enduro R is around Rs 16,000 expensive than the Indian-spec, priced at Rs 3.38 lakh (ex-showroom), still listed on the official website. Moreover, it is the only dual-sport bike from the brand in India available for sale.

The new KTM 390 Adventure X is available in Electronic Orange and White colourways, while the global-spec 390 Enduro R comes only in the Orange colour option.

KTM ModelEx-Showroom PricePrice DifferenceColour Options
390 Adventure X (New)₹3.03 lakh₹12,000 more than previous modelElectronic Orange, White
390 Enduro R (Global-Spec)₹3.54 lakh₹16,000 more than Indian-specOrange only

KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R: What’s new?

The updated KTM 390 Adventure X now comes with cruise control and new ride modes, including Street, Rain, and Off-road. These electronic systems were previously only found in the higher-spec models of KTM. The updated 390 Adventure X also features cornering ABS, which maintains braking stability through tight angles, along with traction control for enhanced handling on loose or slippery terrains.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R Launched In India: Price, Specifications
KTM 390 Enduro R (Image Credit: KTM India)

On the other hand, the global-spec 390 Enduro R has 230mm suspension travel at the front and rear, compared to 200mm at the front and 205mm at the rear in the Indian-spec model. It comes with a 272mm ground clearance, which is 19mm more than the Indian-spec. The global-spec 390 Enduro R is lighter than the Indian-spec model, standing at 159 kg compared to 170 kg in weight.

KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R: Specification

The 390 Adventure X features the same 399cc LC4c single-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power output of 44.38 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

Meanwhile, the 390 Enduro R comes with a 398.63cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which produces a peak power output of 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is also mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

