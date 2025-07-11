ETV Bharat / technology

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: KTM has introduced two new motorcycles, the updated KTM 390 Adventure X and the global-spec KTM 390 Enduro R, to its Indian portfolio.

The KTM 390 Enduro R was launched in April 2025, but at that time, it received a lot of criticism from consumers as it was a slightly toned-down version of the international version. So, the Austrian company decided to launch the global-spec of the bike. The updated KTM 390 Adventure X, on the other hand, comes with a price hike alongside several electronic upgrades to improve the appeal and capability of the bike.

KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R: Price, availability

The new KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at Rs 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom), while the global-spec KTM 390 Enduro R costs Rs 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the previous version, the new 390 Adventure X is around Rs 12,000 costlier than the older model, priced at Rs 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the global-spec 390 Enduro R is around Rs 16,000 expensive than the Indian-spec, priced at Rs 3.38 lakh (ex-showroom), still listed on the official website. Moreover, it is the only dual-sport bike from the brand in India available for sale.

The new KTM 390 Adventure X is available in Electronic Orange and White colourways, while the global-spec 390 Enduro R comes only in the Orange colour option.