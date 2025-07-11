2025 KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: KTM has introduced two new motorcycles, the updated KTM 390 Adventure X and the global-spec KTM 390 Enduro R, to its Indian portfolio.
The KTM 390 Enduro R was launched in April 2025, but at that time, it received a lot of criticism from consumers as it was a slightly toned-down version of the international version. So, the Austrian company decided to launch the global-spec of the bike. The updated KTM 390 Adventure X, on the other hand, comes with a price hike alongside several electronic upgrades to improve the appeal and capability of the bike.
KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R: Price, availability
The new KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at Rs 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom), while the global-spec KTM 390 Enduro R costs Rs 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
Compared to the previous version, the new 390 Adventure X is around Rs 12,000 costlier than the older model, priced at Rs 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the global-spec 390 Enduro R is around Rs 16,000 expensive than the Indian-spec, priced at Rs 3.38 lakh (ex-showroom), still listed on the official website. Moreover, it is the only dual-sport bike from the brand in India available for sale.
The new KTM 390 Adventure X is available in Electronic Orange and White colourways, while the global-spec 390 Enduro R comes only in the Orange colour option.
|KTM Model
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Price Difference
|Colour Options
|390 Adventure X (New)
|₹3.03 lakh
|₹12,000 more than previous model
|Electronic Orange, White
|390 Enduro R (Global-Spec)
|₹3.54 lakh
|₹16,000 more than Indian-spec
|Orange only
KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R: What’s new?
The updated KTM 390 Adventure X now comes with cruise control and new ride modes, including Street, Rain, and Off-road. These electronic systems were previously only found in the higher-spec models of KTM. The updated 390 Adventure X also features cornering ABS, which maintains braking stability through tight angles, along with traction control for enhanced handling on loose or slippery terrains.
On the other hand, the global-spec 390 Enduro R has 230mm suspension travel at the front and rear, compared to 200mm at the front and 205mm at the rear in the Indian-spec model. It comes with a 272mm ground clearance, which is 19mm more than the Indian-spec. The global-spec 390 Enduro R is lighter than the Indian-spec model, standing at 159 kg compared to 170 kg in weight.
KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R: Specification
The 390 Adventure X features the same 399cc LC4c single-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power output of 44.38 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.
Meanwhile, the 390 Enduro R comes with a 398.63cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which produces a peak power output of 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is also mated with a 6-speed gearbox.