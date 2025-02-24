2025 Kia Seltos Launched In India With New Variants And Features: Prices Start At Rs 11.13 Lakh

Hyderabad: Kia launched the updated version of the Kia Seltos in India. The revised version now comes with new variants and features, excluding any visual or mechanical changes. In the 2025 Kia Seltos, three new variants have been added, bringing the total to eight different variants. This means the car now offers 24 trims. The updated mid-size SUV now starts from Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base variant, HTE (O) and goes up to Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec, X-Line variant. Let's take a look at all the updates the 2025 Kia Seltos has to offer.

2025 Kia Seltos: Specifications

The 2025 Kia Seltos comes equipped with an option for a 1.5L Smartstream petrol or a 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine. Transmission options such as manual, automatic, and iVT are spread across both engines. The 1.5L Smartstream petrol engine powering the Seltos generates a maximum power output of 113 bhp and a maximum torque of 144 Nm, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 11.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the 1.5L VGT diesel engine produces a maximum power output of 113 bhp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm, helping the vehicle achieve 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 11.5 seconds.

2025 Kia Seltos: New Variants

Kia Seltos HTE(O)

The updated Kia Seltos has been introduced with a new entry-level variant, HTE(O). It is priced at Rs 11,13,900 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive entry-level compact SUVs available in India. The HTE (O) variant features an eight-inch touchscreen that offers Bluetooth connectivity, a 6-speaker audio system, and a steering wheel with audio controls.

Kia Seltos HTK(O)

The Kia Seltos HTK+(O) variant is priced at Rs 12,99,900 (ex-showroom) and comes with a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch metal alloy wheels, roof rails, and a rear wiper which is equipped with a washer and a defogger as well. Additionally, the compact SUV features illuminated power windows for all doors, cruise control, a mood lamp integrated with sound, and a smart key with a motion sensor.

Kia Seltos HTK+(O)

The new HTK+(O) variant, priced at Rs 14,39,900 (ex-showroom), comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and an optional IVT or automatic transmission. Moreover, the new variant includes a dual-pane Panoramic sunroof, LED DRLs, Crown Jewel LED headlamps with Star Map LED Sweeping Light Guide, Sequential LED Turn indicators with Ice Cube LED Fog lamps, electric parking brake with Auto-Hold, and more.