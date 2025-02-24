ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Kia Seltos Launched In India With New Variants And Features: Prices Start At Rs 11.13 Lakh

Kia introduced the updated version of its popular compact Kia Seltos in India. The 2025 Seltos comes with three new variants and features.

2025 Kia Seltos Gets Updated With New Variants And Features: Details
The 2025 Kia Seltos now comes equipped with new features and variants. (Image Credit: Kia)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: Kia launched the updated version of the Kia Seltos in India. The revised version now comes with new variants and features, excluding any visual or mechanical changes. In the 2025 Kia Seltos, three new variants have been added, bringing the total to eight different variants. This means the car now offers 24 trims. The updated mid-size SUV now starts from Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base variant, HTE (O) and goes up to Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec, X-Line variant. Let's take a look at all the updates the 2025 Kia Seltos has to offer.

2025 Kia Seltos: Specifications

The 2025 Kia Seltos comes equipped with an option for a 1.5L Smartstream petrol or a 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine. Transmission options such as manual, automatic, and iVT are spread across both engines. The 1.5L Smartstream petrol engine powering the Seltos generates a maximum power output of 113 bhp and a maximum torque of 144 Nm, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 11.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the 1.5L VGT diesel engine produces a maximum power output of 113 bhp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm, helping the vehicle achieve 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 11.5 seconds.

2025 Kia Seltos: New Variants

Kia Seltos HTE(O)

The updated Kia Seltos has been introduced with a new entry-level variant, HTE(O). It is priced at Rs 11,13,900 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive entry-level compact SUVs available in India. The HTE (O) variant features an eight-inch touchscreen that offers Bluetooth connectivity, a 6-speaker audio system, and a steering wheel with audio controls.

Kia Seltos HTK(O)

The Kia Seltos HTK+(O) variant is priced at Rs 12,99,900 (ex-showroom) and comes with a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch metal alloy wheels, roof rails, and a rear wiper which is equipped with a washer and a defogger as well. Additionally, the compact SUV features illuminated power windows for all doors, cruise control, a mood lamp integrated with sound, and a smart key with a motion sensor.

Kia Seltos HTK+(O)

The new HTK+(O) variant, priced at Rs 14,39,900 (ex-showroom), comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and an optional IVT or automatic transmission. Moreover, the new variant includes a dual-pane Panoramic sunroof, LED DRLs, Crown Jewel LED headlamps with Star Map LED Sweeping Light Guide, Sequential LED Turn indicators with Ice Cube LED Fog lamps, electric parking brake with Auto-Hold, and more.

2025 Kia Seltos: New Variants
VariantPrice (ex-showroom, INR)Key FeaturesEngine Options
HTE (O)11,13,900
  • 6 Airbags (Front, Side & Curtain Airbags)
  • ESC, VSM & HAC
  • All Wheel Disc Brakes
  • 20.32 cm (8.0”) Touchscreen with Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Full Digital Cluster with 10.5 cm (4.2") Color TFT MID
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtain
  • Halogen Projector Headlamps
  • Rear Parking Camera
  • Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps

Petrol Engine:

  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT

Diesel Engine:

  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT
HTK (O)12,99,900
  • 6 Airbags (Front, Side & Curtain Airbags)
  • ESC, VSM & HAC
  • All Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
  • 20.32 cm (8.0”) Touchscreen with Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Full Digital Cluster with 10.5 cm (4.2") Color TFT MID
  • R16 40.56 cm Hyper Metallic Alloy Wheels
  • Halogen Projector Headlamps
  • Rear Parking Camera
  • Sound Mood Lamps with Ambient Lighting
  • Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop

Petrol Engine:

  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT

Diesel Engine:

  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT
HTK+ (O)14,39,900
  • 6 Airbags (Front, Side & Curtain Airbags)
  • ESC, VSM & HAC
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
  • Front LED DRLs
  • Crown Jewel LED Headlamps with Star Map LED Sweeping Light Guide
  • Sequential LED Turn Indicators with Ice Cube LED Fog Lamps
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
  • R17 43.66 cm Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist
  • Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps

Petrol Engine:

  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Diesel Engine:

  • 1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT 6AT

Hyderabad: Kia launched the updated version of the Kia Seltos in India. The revised version now comes with new variants and features, excluding any visual or mechanical changes. In the 2025 Kia Seltos, three new variants have been added, bringing the total to eight different variants. This means the car now offers 24 trims. The updated mid-size SUV now starts from Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base variant, HTE (O) and goes up to Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec, X-Line variant. Let's take a look at all the updates the 2025 Kia Seltos has to offer.

2025 Kia Seltos: Specifications

The 2025 Kia Seltos comes equipped with an option for a 1.5L Smartstream petrol or a 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine. Transmission options such as manual, automatic, and iVT are spread across both engines. The 1.5L Smartstream petrol engine powering the Seltos generates a maximum power output of 113 bhp and a maximum torque of 144 Nm, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 11.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the 1.5L VGT diesel engine produces a maximum power output of 113 bhp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm, helping the vehicle achieve 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 11.5 seconds.

2025 Kia Seltos: New Variants

Kia Seltos HTE(O)

The updated Kia Seltos has been introduced with a new entry-level variant, HTE(O). It is priced at Rs 11,13,900 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive entry-level compact SUVs available in India. The HTE (O) variant features an eight-inch touchscreen that offers Bluetooth connectivity, a 6-speaker audio system, and a steering wheel with audio controls.

Kia Seltos HTK(O)

The Kia Seltos HTK+(O) variant is priced at Rs 12,99,900 (ex-showroom) and comes with a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch metal alloy wheels, roof rails, and a rear wiper which is equipped with a washer and a defogger as well. Additionally, the compact SUV features illuminated power windows for all doors, cruise control, a mood lamp integrated with sound, and a smart key with a motion sensor.

Kia Seltos HTK+(O)

The new HTK+(O) variant, priced at Rs 14,39,900 (ex-showroom), comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and an optional IVT or automatic transmission. Moreover, the new variant includes a dual-pane Panoramic sunroof, LED DRLs, Crown Jewel LED headlamps with Star Map LED Sweeping Light Guide, Sequential LED Turn indicators with Ice Cube LED Fog lamps, electric parking brake with Auto-Hold, and more.

2025 Kia Seltos: New Variants
VariantPrice (ex-showroom, INR)Key FeaturesEngine Options
HTE (O)11,13,900
  • 6 Airbags (Front, Side & Curtain Airbags)
  • ESC, VSM & HAC
  • All Wheel Disc Brakes
  • 20.32 cm (8.0”) Touchscreen with Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Full Digital Cluster with 10.5 cm (4.2") Color TFT MID
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtain
  • Halogen Projector Headlamps
  • Rear Parking Camera
  • Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps

Petrol Engine:

  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT

Diesel Engine:

  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT
HTK (O)12,99,900
  • 6 Airbags (Front, Side & Curtain Airbags)
  • ESC, VSM & HAC
  • All Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
  • 20.32 cm (8.0”) Touchscreen with Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Full Digital Cluster with 10.5 cm (4.2") Color TFT MID
  • R16 40.56 cm Hyper Metallic Alloy Wheels
  • Halogen Projector Headlamps
  • Rear Parking Camera
  • Sound Mood Lamps with Ambient Lighting
  • Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop

Petrol Engine:

  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT

Diesel Engine:

  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT
HTK+ (O)14,39,900
  • 6 Airbags (Front, Side & Curtain Airbags)
  • ESC, VSM & HAC
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
  • Front LED DRLs
  • Crown Jewel LED Headlamps with Star Map LED Sweeping Light Guide
  • Sequential LED Turn Indicators with Ice Cube LED Fog Lamps
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
  • R17 43.66 cm Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist
  • Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps

Petrol Engine:

  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Diesel Engine:

  • 1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT 6AT

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

2025 KIA SELTOS VARIANTS2025 KIA SELTOS PRICE2025 KIA SELTOS FEATURES2025 KIA SELTOS SPECIFICATIONS2025 KIA SELTOS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.