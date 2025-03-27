2025 Kia EV6 With Updated Design, Larger Battery Pack Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Kia has launched the Kia EV6 facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift avatar was earlier showcased at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025. The EV comes with a lot of upgrades compared to its predecessor, including an updated design, new features, and a larger battery pack that promises to offer more range than its pre-facelift version.

The 2025 Kia EV6 comes in five colours-- Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red, and Yacht Blue Matte. Moreover, the EV in India competes against the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BDY Sealion 7, Volvo C40 Recharge, BMW iX1, and Mercedes-Benz EQA.

2025 Kia EV6: What's New

The 2025 Kia EV6 now features a more sporty and aggressive styling compared to its pre-facelft model as it features a redesigned front bumper. It now includes a new connected LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), sequential turn indicators, GT-Line spec front bumper, 19-inch aero wheels with a glossy finish, LED taillights, and sequential turn indicators at the rear.

2025 Kia EV6: Features

The updated EV6 is equipped with updated features, such as a flat-bottom steering wheel and dual 12.3-inch screens that integrate both the infotainment system and instrument cluster. The dual screens combine to form a panoramic curved display. The touchscreen infotainment system comes with Kia Connect 2.0 and OTA updates. It also features Digital Key 2.0 and an updated ADAS suite, which includes a total of 27 features, with five new autonomous features.

2025 Kia EV6: Specifications

The 2025 Kia EV6 is based on the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) architecture. It now sports an 84kWh battery pack, which is paired with dual electric motors, each powering an individual axle. Moreover, the new EV6 comes only in a single and fully loaded GT AWD variant. This indicates that Kia has discontinued the RWD variant.

The EV churns out a peak power output of 320 bhp and a peak torque of 650 Nm. It can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes via a 350kW fast charger. Moreover, the 2025 Kia EV6 offers an ARAI-certified MID range of up to 663 km on a single charge.

