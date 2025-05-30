2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 With New Colours, Features Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 model of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India. The entry-level sports bike is similar to its 2024 iteration, which has been the case with most of the updates done this year by the company so far. Even though it retains the overall design of its predecessor, the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with new colourways and features. This model has been a part of Kawasaki’s Indian lineup since 2013 and remains a popular iteration in the lineup.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Price, delivery, and booking details

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is priced at Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are open and can be done via the company’s official website or by visiting your nearest Kawasaki dealership across India. Deliveries of this sports bike will commence from the first week of June 2025.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300: What’s new

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 retains similar design language as its predecessor, but receives a few notable changes, which include new dual projector headlights inspired by the Kawasaki ZX-6R and a larger floating windscreen similar to the Kawasaki ZX-10R. It now features a 37mm telescopic fork suspension, and braking duties are done by 290mm front and 220mm rear petal disc brakes with 2-piston callipers, which is claimed to offer strong and reliable braking. It sports a revamped tyre tread pattern, which is intended to improve road grip and stability. Moreover, the new sportsbike comes in three shades: Lime Green, Metallic Moondust Grey, and Candy Lime Green.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Features

In terms of features, the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 includes an LCD digital instrument cluster, an analogue tachometer, a step-up seat, split seats, passenger footrest, and dual-channel ABS.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Specifications

Mechanically, the newly launched motorcycle remains the same. It features a 296cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin, 8-valve, DOHC engine, which produces a peak power output of 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and peak torque of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.