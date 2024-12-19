2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India, With Better Fuel Efficiency And Performance

Hyderabad: Kawasaki India on Wednesday launched the all-new 2025 Ninja 1100SX sports tourer superbike for Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India) which is available in its standard version in India. The sports tourer bike comes with a 1,099cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces a power output of 135bhp.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Price, Bookings, and Delivery

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Customers interested in buying the new Ninja 1100SX can book for a token amount of Rs 50,000 from all authorised Kawasaki dealerships. The deliveries of the superbike will commence in January 2025.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: What's New?

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets an optimised gear ratio which gives better fuel efficiency and performance says the company. The bi-directional quick shifters of the superbike have been worked upon to provide slower-speed gear shifts. Apart from these changes, the new Ninja 1100SX gets a new USB Type-C outlet mounted onto the handlebar, with smartphone connectivity and voice commands.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Rivals

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX does not have any direct rivals in India but will compete against the Triumph Tiger 900 GT.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Specifications and Features

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with almost identical bodywork with the same chassis. The sports tourer gets an upgraded bigger rear disc brake while at the front it comes with a Brembo Monobloc 4.32 brake calipers. Furthermore, the bike has 41mm USD Showa front forks and an Ohlins S36 adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The new Ninja 1100SX stands on a set of 17-inch Bridgestone Battlax S23 tyres.

Coming to its engine, the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is equipped with a 1,099cc inline, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a power output of 134 bhp@9,000rpm and 113 Nm@7,600rpm of torque.

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes in a single colour option which is Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Diablo Black. The sports bike comes with features that include a 4.3-inch TFT display, traction control, multiple power modes, ABS, cruise control, and more.