2025 Kawasaki Eliminator Cruiser Bike Launched In India With A Price Hike Of Rs 14,000

Hyderabad: Kawasaki has launched the 2025 edition of the Kawasaki Eliminator in India. The manufacturer announced the launch of this cruiser motorcycle via its official social media platforms, highlighting its features and pricing. The mid-size cruiser motorcycle offers a balance of retro aesthetics and modern performance and technology. It is priced at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, which is Rs 14,000 more than its predecessor. The Eliminator cruiser bike is available only in a single Metallic Flat Spark Black colour option, just like its predecessor.

2025 Kawasaki Eliminator: What’s New?

There are no major updates or changes on the 2025 iteration of this cruiser, and it retains the same specifications and features from its predecessor, while the price of the motorcycle has increased.

2025 Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications

The 2025 Kawasai Eliminator is powered by a 451cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 8-valve engine which produces a power output of 44.3 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a torque of 42.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed return-shift gearbox, enhanced by Kawasaki’s Assist & Slipper Clutch technology. This transmission setup makes the clutch feel light while commuting in the city and also improves the stability of the bike during aggressive downshifting.

The motorcycle is built on a lightweight trellis frame, which is made from high-tensile steel. This provides rigidity to the motorcycle and keeps its kerb weight to just 176 kg. It comes with a low seat height of 735mm, which ensures accessibility for short-height riders as well. The new cruiser retains the same dimensions as its previous version. It is 2,250mm long, 785mm wide and 1,100mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,520mm and a ground clearance of 150mm. Moreover, the steering angle allows 35 degrees of turn on either side, which increases the manoeuvrability of the bike.

The 2025 Eliminator rides on an 18-inch front tyre sized 130/70 and a 16-inch rear tyre sized 150/80, projecting its low-slung, bobber-like stance. At the front, it features a telescopic fork which offers 120mm of wheel travel, while at the rear, a swingarm setup with dual shocks provides 90mm of wheel travel. The braking duties are managed by a single disc setup, which measures 310mm in diameter, attached to a dual-piston calliper. Meanwhile, at the rear, a single disc setup with a 240mm combined with a dual-piston calliper is present.

2025 Kawasaki Eliminator: Features

The 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator comes with the same round all-digital LCD instrument panel, which includes a bar-style tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, trip meters, and a clock. It includes smartphone connectivity via the company’s ‘Rideology’ app, which enables access to information such as fuel level, odometer and maintenance schedules and also allows ride logging, which includes GPS Data, gear position, and engine rpm as well. Moreover, call notifications and messages can be directly displayed on the bike’s screen, and display settings such as unit preferences and clock can be adjusted via the rider’s phone.

