ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4 Reintroduced In India: Prices, Features, And More

Hyderabad: The American auto manufacturer, Jeep has reintroduced its Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4 model in India. The luxury off-roader is priced at Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

This variant was discontinued last year, possibly due to low demand. However, the company did not reveal the reason for the decision. The re-launched Meridian variant now comes with new off-roading and comfort features. Bookings for this re-launched variant have started at Jeep dealerships across the country.

2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4: Price, Rivals, and Booking

The Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4 is priced at Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 2.3 lakh more than its 4x2 AT variant and Rs 1.7 lakh less than its top-spec Overland 4x4 variant. In India, the 2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4 will compete against SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Hyundai Tucson.

You can book the re-launched variant via Jeep's official website or Jeep dealerships nationwide.

2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4: What's New?