2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4 Reintroduced In India: Prices, Features, And More

Hyderabad: The American auto manufacturer, Jeep has reintroduced its Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4 model in India. The luxury off-roader is priced at Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
This variant was discontinued last year, possibly due to low demand. However, the company did not reveal the reason for the decision. The re-launched Meridian variant now comes with new off-roading and comfort features. Bookings for this re-launched variant have started at Jeep dealerships across the country.
2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4: Price, Rivals, and Booking
The Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4 is priced at Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 2.3 lakh more than its 4x2 AT variant and Rs 1.7 lakh less than its top-spec Overland 4x4 variant. In India, the 2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4 will compete against SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Hyundai Tucson.
You can book the re-launched variant via Jeep's official website or Jeep dealerships nationwide.
2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4: What's New?
The higher-spec Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT trim offers 4x4 technology. The terrain optimisation consists of Auto, snow, and Mud/sand modes, 4WD lock, 4WD low, and hill-descent assist. This variant offers similar features as the top-spec Overland variant, except for leatherette upholstery and a LEVEL-2 ADAS suite.
2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4: Specifications and Features
Mechanically, the SUV remains the same. It uses the existing 2.0L diesel engine which generates a power output of 168 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 9-speed torque converter gearbox.
The re-introduced SUV includes features such as a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, 60+ safety features with 6 airbags come as standard, auto performance LED headlamps, passive keyless entry, and 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The 2025 Jeep Meridian Limited (O) AT 4x4 comes in seven colours-- Velvet Red, Techno Metallic Green, Magnesio Grey, Pearl White, Brillant Black, Galaxy Blue, and Silvery Moon.
2025 Jeep Meridian Accessory Pack
Apart from reintroducing the 4x4 Limited variant, Jeep India has also introduced an accessory pack for the SUV. This accessory pack brings some exterior and interior changes to it. It includes decals on the bonnet and sides, chrome surrounds for the headlights, and customisable ambient lighting inside.