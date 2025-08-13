2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster Launched In India: Know The Pricing And What’s New In This Motorcycle

Hyderabad: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2025 iteration of the Jawa Yezdi Roadster in India. The new motorcycle features a range of upgrades, including enhanced build quality and a revised engine. It comes in five exciting colours. Under the Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme, the motorcycle gets a 4-year or 50,000 km warranty as standard. There are options to extend the warranty duration and include roadside assistance as well.

The pricing of the new Yezdi Roadster starts from Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interested customers can book the 2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster online via the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 999, which is fully refundable in case the booking gets cancelled.

The prices of the 2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster are listed below:

2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster: Price Colour Options Price (ex-showroom) Sharkskin Blue Rs 2.10 lakh Smoke Grey Rs 2.13 lakh Bloodrush Maroon Rs 2.17 lakh Savage Green Rs 2.22 lakh Shadow Black Rs 2.26 lakh

In India, the 2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster will mainly compete against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda CB350, and the Harley-Davidson X440.

2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster: What’s new?

The new Yezdi Roadster comes with several upgrades compared to its predecessor. In terms of design, the 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a styling tweak towards the end of the motorcycle. The rear section of the bike features a redesigned fender that houses a new sleek taillamp setup integrated with turn indicators. The design of the seat has also been updated, as the rear portion of the seat is now removable. The alloy wheels of the new Yezdi Roadster sport a mild revision.

It also includes dual-tone colours, a hydroformed handlebar, and a removable pillion seat.

Jawa also offers a range of custom accessories, which can be used to customise the motorcycle.

The motorcycle comes with an updated engine. It is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine, which produces a power output of 28.6 bhp and torque of 30 Nm. The Alpha2 engine was previously offered in the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle.

The Jawa Yezdi Roadster’s new engine comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox, which is aided by a slipper clutch.

Mechanically, the 2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster continues to feature a telescopic front fork setup and a twin shock setup at the rear. The braking duties are performed by 320mm disc brakes at the front and 240mm rear disc brakes at the rear. It also gets a new 150-section rear tyre on the bike. The new Yezdi Roadster has a 795mm seat height and a 12.5 litre fuel tank.