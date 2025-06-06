2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure With Tweaked Headlamps Launched In India: Price, Feature, Specifications

Hyderabad: Classic Legends has launched the 2025 iteration of the Jawa Yezdi Adventure in India. The new adventure motorcycle comes with several cosmetic and feature upgrades. Mechanically, the 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure remains unchanged from its predecessor.

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: Price, colours, booking details, rivals

The 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure has two headlight options: single and twin. The single-headlight variant ranges between Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom), while the twin-headlight model is priced between Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the new adventure motorcycle via the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 999, which is refundable.

The single-headlight variant is available in four colours: Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon, Wolf Grey, and Glacier White. On the other hand, the twin-headlight variant comes in six shades: Forest Green, Ocean Blue, Desert Khaki, Tornado Black THL, Glacier White THL, and Wolf Grey THL.

Notably, the 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure will directly compete against the Royal Enfield Himalayan in India. Additionally, it will rival the Hero Xpulse 210, Zontes 350T, and others.

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: Variant-Wise Pricing and Colours Variant Colours Price (ex-showroom) INR Single-Headlight Variant Tornado Black

Magnite Maroon Rs 2,17,900 Wolf Grey Rs 2,20,900 Glacier White Rs 2,20,900 Twin-Headlight Variant Forest Green Rs 2,14,900 Ocean Blue

Desert Khaki Rs 2,17,900 Tornado Black THL Rs 2,21,900 Glacier White THL

Wolf Grey THL Rs 2,26,900

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: What’s new?

The most striking highlight of the new motorcycle is the new asymmetric LED headlamp setup, which is paired with a projector lamp and a conventional circular lamp. Notably, the design of the new Yezdi Adventure is inspired by the discontinued BMW F 800 GS, which delivers a distinctive and aggressive front design. The rear portion of the motorcycle is provided with twin round LED taillights, which add a modern look. Additionally, it features a tilt-adjustable windscreen for enhanced wind protection, a redesigned front mudguard for a sleeker look, and a plastic bash plate, now finished in metal, providing a rugged visual upgrade.

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: Key Features Feature Description Headlamp Setup Asymmetric LED with a projector lamp and a conventional circular lamp Design Inspiration Discontinued BMW F 800 GS, offering a distinctive and aggressive front design Taillights Twin round LED taillights for a modern look Windscreen Tilt-adjustable for enhanced wind protection Front Mudguard Redesigned for a sleeker look Bash Plate Plastic, now finished in metal for a rugged visual upgrade

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: Specifications

The 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure mechanically remains the same. It comes equipped with the same 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Alpha-2 engine, which produces a power output of 29.1 bhp and torque of 29.60 Nm. It comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

The adventure motorcycle features a 21-inch front spoke tyre and an 18-inch rear spoke tyre, which are affixed by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock suspension. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, backed by a dual-channel ABS and switchable modes.