2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure With Tweaked Headlamps Launched In India: Price, Feature, Specifications

Classic Legends has introduced the 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure in India. It comes with several design and feature changes.

The 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure has two headlight options: single and twin (Image Credits: Classic Legends)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 9:51 AM IST

Updated : June 6, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST

Hyderabad: Classic Legends has launched the 2025 iteration of the Jawa Yezdi Adventure in India. The new adventure motorcycle comes with several cosmetic and feature upgrades. Mechanically, the 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure remains unchanged from its predecessor.

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: Price, colours, booking details, rivals

The 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure has two headlight options: single and twin. The single-headlight variant ranges between Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom), while the twin-headlight model is priced between Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the new adventure motorcycle via the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 999, which is refundable.

The single-headlight variant is available in four colours: Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon, Wolf Grey, and Glacier White. On the other hand, the twin-headlight variant comes in six shades: Forest Green, Ocean Blue, Desert Khaki, Tornado Black THL, Glacier White THL, and Wolf Grey THL.

Notably, the 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure will directly compete against the Royal Enfield Himalayan in India. Additionally, it will rival the Hero Xpulse 210, Zontes 350T, and others.

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: Variant-Wise Pricing and Colours
VariantColoursPrice (ex-showroom) INR
Single-Headlight Variant
  • Tornado Black
  • Magnite Maroon
Rs 2,17,900
Wolf GreyRs 2,20,900
Glacier WhiteRs 2,20,900
Twin-Headlight VariantForest GreenRs 2,14,900
  • Ocean Blue
  • Desert Khaki
Rs 2,17,900
Tornado Black THLRs 2,21,900
  • Glacier White THL
  • Wolf Grey THL
Rs 2,26,900

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: What’s new?

The most striking highlight of the new motorcycle is the new asymmetric LED headlamp setup, which is paired with a projector lamp and a conventional circular lamp. Notably, the design of the new Yezdi Adventure is inspired by the discontinued BMW F 800 GS, which delivers a distinctive and aggressive front design. The rear portion of the motorcycle is provided with twin round LED taillights, which add a modern look. Additionally, it features a tilt-adjustable windscreen for enhanced wind protection, a redesigned front mudguard for a sleeker look, and a plastic bash plate, now finished in metal, providing a rugged visual upgrade.

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: Key Features
FeatureDescription
Headlamp SetupAsymmetric LED with a projector lamp and a conventional circular lamp
Design InspirationDiscontinued BMW F 800 GS, offering a distinctive and aggressive front design
TaillightsTwin round LED taillights for a modern look
WindscreenTilt-adjustable for enhanced wind protection
Front MudguardRedesigned for a sleeker look
Bash PlatePlastic, now finished in metal for a rugged visual upgrade

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: Specifications

The 2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure mechanically remains the same. It comes equipped with the same 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Alpha-2 engine, which produces a power output of 29.1 bhp and torque of 29.60 Nm. It comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

The adventure motorcycle features a 21-inch front spoke tyre and an 18-inch rear spoke tyre, which are affixed by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock suspension. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, backed by a dual-channel ABS and switchable modes.

2025 Jawa Yezdi Adventure: Specifications
FeatureDescription
Engine334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Alpha-2 engine
Power Output29.1 bhp
Torque29.60 Nm
Gearbox6-speed gearbox
Front Tyre21-inch spoke tyre
Rear Tyre18-inch spoke tyre
Front SuspensionTelescopic front forks
Rear SuspensionMonoshock suspension
Braking SystemDisc brakes at both ends
ABSDual-channel ABS with switchable modes
