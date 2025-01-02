ETV Bharat / technology

Protect Yourself On This International Stop Spam Day: Tips To Digital Safety

Hyderabad: Spam is a term many internet users are familiar with but often overlook. It refers to unwanted online messages, typically for advertising, scams, or spreading harmful software. These messages can be a nuisance and a waste of time. In some cases, they can be dangerous, leading to malware infections, identity theft, or financial loss.

To raise awareness about spam and its consequences, we observe International Stop Spam Day on January 2nd each year. Let's see what spam is and how you can protect yourself from it.

What is Spam?

Spam includes unwanted messages sent to many people online, aiming to advertise, trick, and spread harmful software, or for similar purposes. While commonly associated with emails, spam can also be found in instant messages, social media, or mobile apps. The key characteristic of spam is that it is unsolicited, meaning recipients did not agree to receive these messages. As technology evolves, so does spam, making it a persistent problem in today's digital world.

History of International Stop Spam Day

International Stop Spam Day was initiated by Bob Mathews from Holiday Insights in 2020. Bob's main goal for this day is to increase awareness about the harm caused by spam to both individuals and businesses.

Types Of Spam

Email Spam: The most common type of spam, these unsolicited emails often promote products, services, or scams. These messages may clutter your inbox and might contain any harmful links or attachments. Direct Messaging Spam: This occurs on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or Slack. These messages may advertise products, spread malware, or engage in phishing attempts. Call Spam: Unwanted phone calls from unknown numbers trying to sell products, run scams, or steal personal information. They can be highly disruptive and sometimes lead to financial fraud. Text Spam: Also known as SMS spam, these unwanted text messages often contain promotional content, phishing attempts, or links to malicious websites. Social Media Spam: Unwanted posts, comments, or messages on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. These can include promotional content, phishing attempts, or harmful links.

Types of Spam in Cybersecurity

Phishing Spam: Deceptive messages designed to trick recipients into revealing sensitive information like passwords or credit card details. Malware Spam: Emails or messages containing malicious software attachments or links that can infect your device. Adware Spam: Messages promoting advertisements that can be intrusive and annoying, displaying unwanted ads on your device. Botnet Spam: Spam sent from a network of infected devices controlled by cybercriminals, spreading malware or conducting attacks. Image Spam: Uses images instead of text to convey messages, making it harder for spam filters to detect. Email Spam: Unsolicited emails promoting products, services, or scams, which can be both annoying and dangerous. DDoS Spam: Overwhelms websites or online services with messages, causing them to slow down or become unavailable.

How to Stop Spam

In India, the Telecommunications Act 2023 has introduced stricter rules to protect consumers from spam. This includes better complaint handling and support for 'do not disturb' lists, allowing people to report unwanted messages or malware. If you receive a suspicious message or call, report it to your Telecom Service Provider (TSP). While this may not stop all spam, it helps TSPs take action. Additionally, biometric authentication is now required to help fight against spam calls and messages.

