2025 Hyundai Nexo Showcased At Seoul Mobility Show 2025 With Significant Improvements

Hyderabad: The Seoul Mobility Show 2025 is live and Hyundai has unveiled the updated version of the Hyundai Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in South Korea. The mid-size SUV showcases the South Korean automaker's hydrogen vision with styling upgrades, features and powertrains. The new Nexo uses the brand's 'Art of Steel' design concept which reflects strength and versatility claims the company.

2025 Hyundai Nexo: Exterior Design

The exterior of the SUV has bold lines and a strong structure with rugged and bold appearance overall. The 'HTWO' lamps, Hyundai's hydrogen brand signature and its design are few of the standout details of the updated Nexo, creating its own identity. The SUV features horizontal groove patterns on the doors which highlights durability and a robut arch-cross section to provide maximum strength. The vehicle would be available in six colours among which the Goyo Copper Pearl shade changes its colour based on lighting. Notably, this shade is based on South Korea's natural beauty.

2025 Hyundai Nexo: Interior and Features

Inside the new Nexo, the first thing is its spacious interior. The soft-touch padded interior, an island-type centre console, and a driver-centric design with a curved digital dashboard at the front showcase the balance between premiumness and modern technology. The South Korean automaker has introduced digital side mirrors which are integrated into the dashboard for better visibility to the driver and enhance the overall aerodynamics of the vehicle.

The updated Nexo comes with ample storage space along with a boot space of up to 993 litres, making it ideal for long family trips. Hyundai claims that it has improved leg-space for passengers and the rear doors of the updated SUV open wider than before, making it easy to get in and out of the vehicle. Additionally, the second row of the 2025 Hyundai Nexo features ventilated seats with improved recline angle which would provide comfort during long rides. A vision roof, bio-process leather, usage of recycled-PET fabric, and Ambient lighting which responds to speed alerts are a few notable features of the updated Hyundai Nexo.

2025 Hyundai Nexo: Specifications

The 2025 Hyundai Nexo sports notable powertrain upgrades. The updated SUV uses a new fuel cell which produces a power output of 147.5 bhp which is 16 per cent more than its predecessor. The electric motor of this vehicle now generates a maximum power output of 150kW (or 350 Nm of torque). It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds to attain a top speed of 179 kmph. Notably, the acceleration of the updated SUV has been increased as its predecessor hit 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds. The hydrogen tank capacity of the SUV has increased from 6.33 kg to 6.69 kg which provides a range of 700 km on a full tank. Other enhancements to the SUV include better low-temperature performance, and smart regenerative braking for better energy recovery, and durability. Moreover, Hyundai has also improved the noise dampening of the new Nexo using Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) technology plus noise-reducing tyres to enhance its ride quality.