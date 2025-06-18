ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Honda Transalp XL750 With Mechanical And Visual Upgrades Launched In India: Price, Features

Honda has launched the 2025 iteration of the Honda Transalp XL750 adventure tourer in India. It comes with several mechanical and visual enhancements.

2025 Honda XL750 With Mechanical And Visual Upgrades Launched In India: Price, Features
The 2025 Honda Transalp XL750 comes in two colours. (Image Credit: Honda BigWing)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Honda Transalp XL750 in India to expand its adventure tourer motorcycle range. The new Honda Transalp XL750 features several mechanical and visual upgrades. Bookings are open for the adventure tourer at Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships across the country, with customer deliveries slated to commence in July 2025.

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: Price, rivals

The price of the new Honda Transalp XL750 remains unchanged from its predecessor, at Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom). It comes in two colour schemes: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. In India, the new adventure tourer motorcycle rivals the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, BMW F 850 GS, Kawasaki Versys 650, and Triumph Tiger Sport 660.
Here's the updated table for the Honda Transalp XL750, including the additional information about bookings and deliveries:

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: Pricing
FeatureSpecification
PriceRs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom)
Color SchemesRoss White, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic
Available atHonda BigWing dealerships across India
DeliveriesCommence in July 2025

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: What’s new?

While the core mechanicals remain mostly unchanged, the new Transalp comes with several upgrades. It now features a new bi-LED headlight setup, which is inspired by the Honda Africa Twin. A redesigned windscreen with a central duct has been offered to improve the airflow over the rider’s helmet, helpful during long rides. It features an updated 5.0-inch TFT and four-way switchgear borrowed from the Honda NX500. The motorcycle comes with customisation options and five riding modes – Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User – that alter engine performance, braking, and traction control according to terrains and rider preference.

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: Specifications

It continues to be powered by the same engine present in the outgoing model. The new Transalp XL750 is powered by a 755cc OHC (Uni-cam) liquid-cooled inline two-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power output of 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of dimensions, the bike measures 2325mm in length, 838mm in width, and 1450mm in height. It has a wheel base of 1560mm and a ground clearance of 212mm. The new Transalp has a seat height of 850mm and weighs 208 kg. It has a fuel tank capacity of 16.9L.

Here's the updated table for the Honda Transalp XL750, incorporating the engine specifications, dimensions, and other details:

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: At A Glance
FeatureSpecification
Engine755cc OHC (Uni-cam) liquid-cooled inline two-cylinder
Power Output90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm
Torque75 Nm at 7,250 rpm
Gearbox6-speed
Dimensions
  • Length: 2325mm
  • Width: 838mm
  • Height: 1450mm
Wheelbase1560mm
Ground Clearance212mm
Seat Height850mm
Weight208 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity16.9L
Also Read: Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched In India With New Design Elements, Colours: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Honda Transalp XL750 in India to expand its adventure tourer motorcycle range. The new Honda Transalp XL750 features several mechanical and visual upgrades. Bookings are open for the adventure tourer at Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships across the country, with customer deliveries slated to commence in July 2025.

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: Price, rivals

The price of the new Honda Transalp XL750 remains unchanged from its predecessor, at Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom). It comes in two colour schemes: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. In India, the new adventure tourer motorcycle rivals the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, BMW F 850 GS, Kawasaki Versys 650, and Triumph Tiger Sport 660.
Here's the updated table for the Honda Transalp XL750, including the additional information about bookings and deliveries:

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: Pricing
FeatureSpecification
PriceRs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom)
Color SchemesRoss White, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic
Available atHonda BigWing dealerships across India
DeliveriesCommence in July 2025

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: What’s new?

While the core mechanicals remain mostly unchanged, the new Transalp comes with several upgrades. It now features a new bi-LED headlight setup, which is inspired by the Honda Africa Twin. A redesigned windscreen with a central duct has been offered to improve the airflow over the rider’s helmet, helpful during long rides. It features an updated 5.0-inch TFT and four-way switchgear borrowed from the Honda NX500. The motorcycle comes with customisation options and five riding modes – Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User – that alter engine performance, braking, and traction control according to terrains and rider preference.

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: Specifications

It continues to be powered by the same engine present in the outgoing model. The new Transalp XL750 is powered by a 755cc OHC (Uni-cam) liquid-cooled inline two-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power output of 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of dimensions, the bike measures 2325mm in length, 838mm in width, and 1450mm in height. It has a wheel base of 1560mm and a ground clearance of 212mm. The new Transalp has a seat height of 850mm and weighs 208 kg. It has a fuel tank capacity of 16.9L.

Here's the updated table for the Honda Transalp XL750, incorporating the engine specifications, dimensions, and other details:

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: At A Glance
FeatureSpecification
Engine755cc OHC (Uni-cam) liquid-cooled inline two-cylinder
Power Output90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm
Torque75 Nm at 7,250 rpm
Gearbox6-speed
Dimensions
  • Length: 2325mm
  • Width: 838mm
  • Height: 1450mm
Wheelbase1560mm
Ground Clearance212mm
Seat Height850mm
Weight208 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity16.9L
Also Read: Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched In India With New Design Elements, Colours: Price, Features

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

2025 HONDA XL750 PRICE2025 HONDA XL750 FEATURES2025 HONDA XL750 SPECIFCATIONSHONDA2025 HONDA XL750

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.