2025 Honda Transalp XL750 With Mechanical And Visual Upgrades Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Honda Transalp XL750 in India to expand its adventure tourer motorcycle range. The new Honda Transalp XL750 features several mechanical and visual upgrades. Bookings are open for the adventure tourer at Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships across the country, with customer deliveries slated to commence in July 2025.

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: Price, rivals

The price of the new Honda Transalp XL750 remains unchanged from its predecessor, at Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom). It comes in two colour schemes: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. In India, the new adventure tourer motorcycle rivals the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, BMW F 850 GS, Kawasaki Versys 650, and Triumph Tiger Sport 660.

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: Pricing Feature Specification Price Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom) Color Schemes Ross White, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic Available at Honda BigWing dealerships across India Deliveries Commence in July 2025

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: What’s new?

While the core mechanicals remain mostly unchanged, the new Transalp comes with several upgrades. It now features a new bi-LED headlight setup, which is inspired by the Honda Africa Twin. A redesigned windscreen with a central duct has been offered to improve the airflow over the rider’s helmet, helpful during long rides. It features an updated 5.0-inch TFT and four-way switchgear borrowed from the Honda NX500. The motorcycle comes with customisation options and five riding modes – Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User – that alter engine performance, braking, and traction control according to terrains and rider preference.

2025 Honda Transalp XL750: Specifications

It continues to be powered by the same engine present in the outgoing model. The new Transalp XL750 is powered by a 755cc OHC (Uni-cam) liquid-cooled inline two-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power output of 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of dimensions, the bike measures 2325mm in length, 838mm in width, and 1450mm in height. It has a wheel base of 1560mm and a ground clearance of 212mm. The new Transalp has a seat height of 850mm and weighs 208 kg. It has a fuel tank capacity of 16.9L.

