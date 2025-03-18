2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched in India, With OBD2B compliance: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated version of the Honda Shine 100 in India. The commuter bike is priced at Rs 68,767 (ex-showroom). It comes with OBD2B compliance and a new colour scheme which is Rs 1,867 costlier than the older model. Lately, Honda has been seen updating its two-wheeler portfolio in India with OBD2B compliance. Two-wheeler models such as Honda Hornet 2.0, Honda Shine 125, Honda Activa, Honda Livo, Honda SP160, Honda Unicorn, Honda SP125, and Honda Activa 125 all have been updated.

2025 Honda Shine 100: What's New?

The 2025 Honda Sine 100 is now available with new graphics on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, and side fairing. Moreover, the brand's badging has also been adjusted, in which the iconic Honda wing logo is missing and the side fairing now displays 'Shine 100' rather than 'Shine'. The updated commuter bike now features a new Black with Orange colour scheme replacing the existing Black with Gold colour.

2025 Honda Shine 100: Specifications and Features

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 comes equipped with an updated 98.99cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected OBD2B-compliant engine. It delivers a power output of 7.28 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a torque of 8.04 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 4-speed manual gearbox.

The new Shine 100 comes with drum brakes at both ends with CBS (Combined Braking System). Moreover, the commuter bike features telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, blacked-out alloy wheels, an aluminium grab rail, and a long single-piece seat.

The new commuter motorcycle is available in five colours-- Black with Red, Black with Orange, Black with Blue, Black with Green, and Black with Grey.