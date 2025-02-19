2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched With OBD2B Compliance, New TFT Display: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), on Wednesday, launched the updated Honda Hornet 2.0 with OBD2B-compliance. The updated motorcycle is now available in all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships throughout the country. Apart from the OBD2B compliance, the two-wheeler comes with a few new features and colour additions.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Price and Rivals

The 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs 1,56,953 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs 14,000 more expensive than its previous version. The 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 will compete against the likes of Bajaj Pulsar N160, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: What's New?

The new two-wheeler from Honda comes with a 4.2-inch TFT display, replacing the old LCD display. The new screen supports smartphone connectivity through the Honda RoadSync Duo app, which lets the rider access turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and more. Additionally, it also features a USB Type-C charging port. Moreover, the motorcycle gets traction control and dual-channel ABS as standard.

Apart from this, the 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 remains the same. However, to make things a little fresh, the two-wheeler is offered in four colour options, namely Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Specifications

The updated Hornet 2.0 comes equipped with an 184.40cc OBD2B compliant, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine with a PGM-FI fuel system. The engine produces a max net power output of 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a max net torque of 15.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated with a 5-speed gearbox. The new Honda Hornet 2.0 has a kerb weight of 142 kg with a length, width, and height of 2034 mm, 783 mm, and 1064 mm respectively. It has a wheelbase of 1355 mm and a ground clearance of 167 mm. The two-wheeler has a seat length of 590 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.

The new Hornet 2.0 stands on a diamond-type frame with an upside-down fork (USD) at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. It features a 17-inch tubeless tyre with 276 mm and 220 mm disc brakes at the front and rear. Notably, the bike has all LED electricals which include headlamps, taillamps, and winkers (or indicators).