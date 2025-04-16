2025 Honda Dio 125 With OBD2B Compliance, 4.2 TFT Display Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycles & Scooters Limited has updated the existing Honda Dio 125 scooter in India. The 2025 iteration of the two-wheeler now comes with an OBD2B-compliant engine and subtle design changes. Before this, the Japanese two-wheeler company updated the Honda Shine 100 with OBD2B compliance, indicating that the company is steadily updating its entire lineup.

2025 Honda Dio 125: Price

The 2025 Honda Dio 125 comes in two variants in India— the DLX and the H-Smart. The base variant DLX is priced at Rs 96,749 (ex-showroom), which is Rs 8,798 more expensive than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the H-Smart variant is priced at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Honda Dio 125 is available in five colours— Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.

2025 Honda Dio 125: What’s New?

The main highlight of this scooter is that it is now OBD2B compliant. It features slightly tweaked graphics. Meanwhile, the top-spec H-Smart variant now features a new 4.2-inch TFT display. It includes Bluetooth connectivity, Honda RoadSync app connectivity, trip clock, side stand indicator, Smart key and battery indicator, ECO indicator, and Service Due indicator with malfunction light. The new dashboard was first introduced in the 2025 Honda Activa scooter, launched in India earlier this year.

2025 Honda Dio 125: Features

In terms of features, the 2025 Honda Dio 125 remains the same. The H-Smart variant continues to come with a smart keyfob which offers Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start, and more. Additionally, the keyfob comes equipped with Smart Safe— a security device which electronically matches between the ECU (Electronic Control Unit) and a Smart Key for vehicle theft prevention. It comes with a Type-C USB charging port, a Lock Mod which facilitates a 5-in-1 function (lock handle, ignition OFF, fuel lid open, seat open, and ignition ON) without the need to insert a physical key.

2025 Honda Dio 125: Specifications

Mechanically, the new Honda Dio 125 remains the same. It retains the same 123.92cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injection engine— now with OBD2B compliance, which produces a power output of 8.19 bhp and a torque of 10.5 Nm.

