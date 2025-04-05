ETV Bharat / technology

Planning to Buy Honda CB350 Series Bike? Check New Colours Launched In India

The base variant of the Honda CB350 is Rs 15,500 more expensive than its predecessor. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Honda BigWing )

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2025 edition of the Honda CB350 series, which includes the standard CB350, CB350 H'ness, and CB350RS. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has brought in new colours for the motorcycle range, but its design and features have not been changed.

2025 Honda CB350 Series: What's New?

The 2025 Honda CB350 now comes in five colourways -- Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Rebel Red Metallic. The base variant DLX is priced at Rs 2,15,500, while the top-spec DLX PRO variant is priced at Rs 2,18,500. Notably, the base model is now Rs 15,500 more expensive than its predecessor. The motorcycles are available at the Honda BigWing dealerships across India.

Meanwhile, the base variant of the 2025 Honda CB350 H'ness, DLX is now available in two colours-- Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black, while the top-spec DLX PRO variant is now available in four shades-- Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Pearl Igneous Black. Similarly, the Honda CB350 H'ness DLX Pro Chrome is now available in Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Pearl Igneous Black.