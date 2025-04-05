Planning to Buy Honda CB350 Series Bike? Check New Colours Launched In India

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2025 edition of the Honda CB350 series, which includes the standard CB350, CB350 H'ness, and CB350RS. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has brought in new colours for the motorcycle range, but its design and features have not been changed.
2025 Honda CB350 Series: What's New?
The 2025 Honda CB350 now comes in five colourways -- Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Rebel Red Metallic. The base variant DLX is priced at Rs 2,15,500, while the top-spec DLX PRO variant is priced at Rs 2,18,500. Notably, the base model is now Rs 15,500 more expensive than its predecessor. The motorcycles are available at the Honda BigWing dealerships across India.
Meanwhile, the base variant of the 2025 Honda CB350 H'ness, DLX is now available in two colours-- Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black, while the top-spec DLX PRO variant is now available in four shades-- Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Pearl Igneous Black. Similarly, the Honda CB350 H'ness DLX Pro Chrome is now available in Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Pearl Igneous Black.
The 2025 Honda CB350RS comes in four colourways-- Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic. The base variant, DLX is now priced at Rs 2,15,500 and the top variant DLX PRO is now priced at Rs 2,18,500.
2025 Honda CB350 Series: Specifications
The 2025 Honda CB350 series does not feature any mechanical changes. The motorcycles are equipped with a 348cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, BSVI OBD2B compliant PGM-FI engine. It generates a maximum power output of 20.78 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm in CB350 H'ness and CB350RS, while the CB350 has a torque of 29.5 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox.
