2025 Honda Amaze vs 2025 Tata Tigor: A Quick Comparison Of Prices, Features, Engine

Hyderabad: The sub-compact sedan category recently witnessed a lot of updates, including the Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor. The Honda Amaze was updated in December 2024, whereas the Tata Tigor was updated in January 2025. The new Honda Amaze witnessed a complete change in terms of design and features, while the new Tigor was more of a facelift with minor design tweaks and feature additions. Moreover, the updated Tigor also featured a new top-end trim, XZ Plus Lux, whereas the ZX trim is the top-spec variant of the new Honda Amaze. Here's a quick comparison of these top-end variants.

2025 Honda Amaze vs 2025 Tata Tigor

Price: The Honda Amaze ZX manual is priced at Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CVT variant costs Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Tigor ZX Plus Lux petrol model is priced at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CNG model is priced at Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

In picture: Tata Tigor 2025

Features: The exterior of the 2025 Honda Amaze ZX includes LED projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, body-coloured ORVMs, and dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the new Amaze ZX includes features such as a wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, rear defogger, push start/stop button, an automatic climate control, a 6-speaker system, built-in Alexa, and a remote engine startability which is only available in the CVT version. Moreover, in terms of safety, the sedan sports a Honda Sensing Level 2 ADAS suite with adaptive cruise control, a Lanewatch camera, a rear-defogger, and a rearview camera.

On the other hand, the Tata Tigor XZ Plus Lux features a 14-inch dual tone alloy wheels on the CNG variant, while 15-inch dual tone alloy wheels are provided on the petrol variant. Additionally, the sedan comes with front fog lamps, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, autofold ORVMs, and shark-fin antenna. Moreover, the door handles are finished in chrome to add a premium touch.

In picture: Honda Amaze 2025

Inside, it includes a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman Kardon with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a push start/stop button, fully automatic temperature control, a cooled glovebox, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Type-C charging port, vanity mirror, and magazine pockets. In terms of safety, the Tigor gets a 360-degree camera system, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), ESP (Electronic Stability Program), and HHC (Hill Hold Control).

Specifications: The Amaze ZX comes equipped with the same 1.2L, 4-cylinder petrol engine, paired with either manual or CVT gearboxes. It produces a power output of 88.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor XZ Plus Lux is powered by a 1.2L, 3-cylinder, which is mated with a 5-speed manual or AMT options. The petrol engine generates a power output of 84.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 113 Nm, while the CNG variant produces a power output of 74.4 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 96.5 Nm at 3,500 rpm. Notably, the CNG powertrain of this vehicle is available with manual transmission only.