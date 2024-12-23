2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched In India With OBD2B-Compliance And TFT Screen: Price, What's New

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) has introduced the facelift version of the Activa 125. Starting at Rs 94,442 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new model gets a TFT screen with call alerts, navigation assistance, and OBD2B-compliance. The new scooter is available in six colours and will compete against TVS Jupiter 125 which sits in the same price range and comes with a TFT display alongside SmartXonnect features.

2025 Honda Activa 125: Price and Colours

The 2025 Honda Activa's base variant DLX starts at Rs 94,442 (ex-showroom, Delhi), whereas the top variant H-Smart, which comes with a key fob and has keyless ignition, is priced at Rs 97,146 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The facelift retains the same design and is available in six colours-- Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of HMSI, expressed happiness over the launch of the new OBD2B-compliant Activa 125 and emphasised that the introduction of this updated model showcases their commitment to customer satisfaction. He highlighted the advanced features like the TFT display and Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app in the 125cc scooter segment, aiming to redefine the riding experience for customers. Otani confidently stated that the new Activa 125 would set a benchmark in its segment.

2025 Honda Activa 125: Specifications and Features

The 2025 Honda Activa now comes with OBD2B specifications, meaning it has a system that monitors a vehicle's engine and its emission system which will indicate any problem by turning on its warning light on the dashboard. Overall, the scooter does not have major changes, it comes with a 123.9cc fuel-injected engine that generates a power output of 8.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque.

The facelift gets a 4.2-inch TFT display that is compatible with the RoadSync app. It lets users get call alerts and navigation assists. It also comes with a USB Type-C charging port.