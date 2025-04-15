2025 Hero Glamour, Super Splendor XTEC With OBD2B Compliance Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched the OBD2B version of the Hero Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC commuter motorcycles in India. Recently, the two-wheeler manufacturer updated its two popular models, Hero Splendor Plus and Passion Plus motorcycles, with OBD2B compliance in India. Now, the Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC bikes are getting OBD2B compliance, indicating that the company is steadily updating its entire lineup with OBD2B norms. The updated Hero Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC bikes come with minimal updates, limited to emission compliance.

2025 Hero Glamour, Super Splendor XTEC: Price, Availability

The 2025 Hero Glamour is available in Drum Brake and Disc Brake variants. The former is priced at Rs 86,698, and the latter is priced at Rs 90,698. These variants feature Candy Blazing Red, Black Metallic Silver, and Techno Blu Metallic Black colourways, while the Black-Sports Red colourway is exclusively available on the Drum Brake variant.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Hero Super Splendor XTEC features two variants– drum brake and disc brake. The former model is priced at Rs 88,128, and the latter model is priced at Rs 92,028. It is available in four colourways– Matt Nexus Blue, Matt Grey, Black, and Candy Blazing Red.

2025 Hero Glamour, Super Splendor XTEC: Specifications

Mechanically, both motorcycles remain the same. The 2025 Hero Glamour comes with the same 124.7cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled FI with an OBD2B-compliant engine, which produces a power output of 10.39 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a torque of 10.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated with a 5-speed gearbox. It has a fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl. The commuter bike stands on 18-inch tubeless alloy wheels and features a front suspension of a 30mm telescopic fork with 105mm stroke and a 5-step adjustable with 73.5mm stroke hydraulic shock absorbers rear suspension. The braking duties are done by either a 240mm disc brake or a 130mm drum brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear wheel.

The 2025 Hero Super Splendor XTEC also sports the same 124.7cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, OHC, single-cylinder, OBD2B-compliant engine, which produces a power output of 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims the bike to have a mileage of 69 kmpl. It stands on 18-inch tubeless alloy wheels. It features a telescopic fork with hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and a 5-step adjustable telescopic fork with hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The 2025 Hero Super Splendor XTEC comes with a 240mm disc brake or a 130mm drum brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear.

2025 Hero Glamour, Super Splendor XTEC: Features

Feature-wise, the 2025 Hero Glamour remains unchanged. It comes with a full digital console, which shows a real-time mileage indicator, and a USB port for charging. Meanwhile, the 2025 Hero Super Splendor XTEC features a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and call and SMS alerts. It comes with a USB port for charging.

Also Read: Hero Launches New Splendor Plus and Passion Plus Motorcycles: Discover What's New