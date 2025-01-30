ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 ST Could Launch In India Soon: Key Changes, Specifications, More

Hyderabad: Harley Davidson unveiled its Pan America 1250 ST in the global market. Interestingly, the sports tourer is listed on the Indian website, so it is expected that the motorcycle will be launched in the country soon. The Pan America 1250 ST is designed with a road-focus approach, so key updates are offered to set it apart from its standard adventure model. The sports tourer comes with a recalibrated lower suspension which provides more stability and comfort while riding city streets and highways.

Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 ST: Key Changes

According to the Indian listing, the 2025 Pan America 1250 ST features a blacked-out theme with the iconic Adventure Sportbike design and a larger fuel tank capacity of 21.2 litres. The sports tourer looks slimmer, as it no longer has knuckle guards and now features smaller radiator shrouds.

At the front, it comes with a fender and a smoked low-profile windshield. The Pan America 1250 ST rolls on a new set of 17-inch Michelin Scorcher Sport alloy wheels. These are paired with dual front Brembo Monobloc callipers with four-piston callipers and 320mm hub motors. At the rear, it has a single-piston Brembo calliper with a 280 mm rotor.

Regarding suspension, the motorcycle is equipped with 47 mm Showa Balance Free forks at the front and a Showa Balance Free mono-shock at the rear. Additionally, it features an adaptive ride height system that allows the rider to lower the bike's height by up to one inch when stopped.