2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark in India. The new motorcycle is priced at Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The new motorcycle now joins the Scrambler lineup and is Rs 94,000 more affordable than the Scrambler Icon. The bookings for the new Scrambler Icon Dark are open in all Ducati dealerships, and the motorcycle is ready to be delivered as well.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark: What's New?

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark features an all-blacked-out theme, painted with matte black which runs throughout the motorcycle. The theme covers its engine, alloy wheels, front forks, and the frame. It sports a smoked headlamp lens. Notably, the under-seat cowl of the bike has been dropped, which is available on its standard version, Scrambler Icon.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark: Specifications

The new Scrambler Icon Dark is powered by the same 803cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2-valves per cylinder, air-cooled, petrol engine found in the standard Scrambler Icon. The engine produces a power output of 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 65.2 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and also features a bi-directional quick-shifter.

The chassis of the Scrambler Icon Dark motorcycle is built on a steel frame. The bike's suspension setup features an upside-down Kayaba 41mm USD front forks and a Kayaba mono-shock at the rear. Moreover, the motorcycle boasts a set of Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres, with 18-inch tyres on the front and 17-inch at the rear. A 330mm brake disc does the braking duties with a radial 4-piston calliper at the front and a 245mm disc brake with a 1-piston floating calliper at the rear, with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard for both.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark: Features

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark includes a 4.2-inch TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity, four-level traction control, cornering ABS, two riding modes-- Road and Sport, ride by wire, DRL, and a full LED lighting system.