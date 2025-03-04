2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Launch Tomorrow In India: Here's What To Expect

Hyderabad: Ducati is all set to launch the Panigale V4 in India tomorrow. The sports bike has already gone for sale in the international markets. The updated version features a load of changes, which include a new dashboard, chassis, revised ergonomics, and swingarm.

The updated sports bike will sport a revised fairing, which is expected to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency by 4 per cent. Moreover, the mudguard design has been changed, and the part in front of the radiators is expected to enhance the performance of the cooling system, especially the oil cooler.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Expected Features

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 would include a suite of electronic control systems. The electronic control systems of the updated sports bike would include Ducati Traction Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati QuickShift 2.0. The new Panigale V4 would be integrated with over 70 sensors to track various parameters.

Interestingly, the DVO, developed by Ducati Corse for MotoGP, analyses the ground forces acting on the sports bike and the load it takes in various riding conditions. The incurred data is enhanced by combining it with the insights from the IMU inertial platform.

The DQS 2.0 system works solely on the angular position sensor of the gear drum, which enables the usage of the gear shift rod. This system eliminates the need for microswitches. This innovative design enhances the rider's experience by building a more direct connection and reduces the distance required for gear shifts

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Dashboard Enhancements

The updated dashboard of the new Panigale V4 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display with an 8:3 aspect ratio, providing improved readability without obstructing the rider's line of sight through the windshield. The protective glass on the dashboard would feature an Optical Bonding technology to maintain clarity against a black backdrop, even during bright daylight. Notably, the dashboard would include a new track display, which likely will display information on the G-meter readings, power and torque output, and lean angle.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Expected Specifications

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 could come equipped with a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine with Euro5+ compliance. The sports bike is expected to deliver a power output of 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and a torque of 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. The updated Panigale V4 will possibly be equipped with a standard six-speed gearbox with a quick shifter.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Revised Ergonomics

The new Panigale V4 is expected to boast revised ergonomics, which will likely offer more space for the rider-- achieved by redesigning the fuel tank. Additionally, the footrests of the updated sports bike would be moved inward by 10mm compared to the existing Panigale V4. This new addition would not only increase the ground clearance of the sports bike but would also allow the rider to place their feet and legs more towards the centre, hence improving aerodynamic ergonomics.