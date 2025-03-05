2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India With New Design, Features: Check Prices

Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 in India. It comes in two variants-- Standard and S. The standard version comes at an introductory price of Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S is priced at Rs 36.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated motorcycles will be sold as a complete built-up model in India.

It is worth mentioning that the Ducati Panigale V4 is one of the most highly regarded performance-oriented motorcycles in the world. The 2025 Panigale V4 is the seventh generation in the lineup. Notably, authorised Ducati dealerships will deliver the new motorcycle to customers who already placed a booking.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: What's New?

The new Panigale V4 takes design inspiration from the 916 Panigale. The updated Panigale V4 features an all-new bodywork with winglets and a new diamond-shaped fuel tank. It also features a new set of slimmer LED headlamps. Coming to chassis, it sports a new dual-sided swingarm replacing the older single-sided swingarm. The new swingarm allows better stability, mechanical grip, and traction.

Standard variant vs S variant

The standard variant features fully adjustable Showa BPF 43 mm forks in the front and a fully adjustable Sachs suspension at the back. Meanwhile, the S trim uses the Ohlins NPX in the front and the Ohlins TTX35 suspensions at the back. Another difference between the two trims is the forged aluminium wheelset on S, which results in reduced weight. Notably, the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S variant is 4 kg lighter than the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 standard variant that weighs 191 kg.

Feature Standard Variant S Variant Front Suspension Fully adjustable Showa BPF 43 mm forks Ohlins NPX Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Sachs suspension Ohlins TTX35 Wheelset Standard wheelset Forged aluminium wheelset Weight 191 kg 187 kg

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Features and Specifications

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 includes features like a newly updated 6.9-inch TFT display with better readability under bright lighting conditions, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, selectable ride modes, and four power modes-- Full, High, Medium, and Low.

The new Panigale V4 comes equipped with a 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine with Euro5+ compliance which produces a power output of 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and torque of 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a quick shifter as standard. Moreover, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer introduced a redesigned cooling system which consists of an oil and water radiator.