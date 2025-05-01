2025 BYD Seal Launched In India: Know Key Highlights of This Electric Sedan

Hyderabad: The Chinese automaker BYD has finally launched the 2025 BYD Seal in India. The base variant, Dynamic, starts at Rs 41 lakhs (ex-showroom), which remains unchanged as its predecessor, the Premium variant, available only in Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), is priced at Rs 45,70,000 (ex-showroom). The top-spec Performance trim, available in All Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain, is priced at Rs 53,15,000 (ex-showroom). These two models now come with a price bump of Rs 15,000. Here are the key highlights of the newly launched 2025 BYD Seal.

Interior and Features

The new BYD Seal comes with several interior upgrades, which include a new power sunshade, a silver-plated dimming canopy, a redesigned AC system with a larger compressor for quicker cooling, and an air purifier for enhanced air quality. The new EV comes with infotainment enhancements such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which now come as standard, a new sound wave function that improves the acoustic quality of the car cabin for an immersive audio experience.

Battery, Performance, Range

The 2025 BYD Seal now provides a different driving experience based on its battery capacity, power output, and range. The base variant, Dynamic, features a 61.44 kWh battery pack that produces a power output of 201 bhp and torque of 310 Nm, which has a claimed range of 510 km. Meanwhile, the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variant of the Performance trim now comes with a larger 82.56kWh battery, which generates a power output of 308 bhp and torque of 360 Nm with a claimed range of 650 km. The top-spec All Wheel Drive (AWD) Performance variant sports an 82.56kWh battery and produces a power output of 523 bhp and torque of 670 Nm, with a claimed range of 580 km.

Suspension and Handling

Mechanically, the updated EV now features an advanced suspension system for better ride quality and handling. The Premium trim now comes with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD), which adjust according to the road’s condition and offer a smooth and controlled drive. This variant also includes BYD’s DiSus-C intelligent damping system, which allows suspensions to actively respond in real-time for enhanced comfort and cornering stability, especially while spirited driving or on uneven surfaces.

Enhanced Charging Options

The 2025 BYD Seal now comes with enhanced charging capabilities. While using a standard 7kW AC charger, the EV’s battery would take about 12 hours to get fully charged. On the other hand, when a fast charger is used, the Dynamic trim supports up to 110kW of DC charging and attains 85 per cent charge in just an hour. The Premium and Performance variants are more capable and support up to 150 kW DC charging, which significantly reduces the charging time of the EV, making them more convenient for long trips and quick fuel-ups.