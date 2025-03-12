2025 BYD Atto 3, BYD Seal Launched In India With Updated Features: Price, Availability, What's New

Hyderabad: BYD India has launched the updated version of the BYD Atto 3 and BYD Seal electric vehicles in India. Both EVs now include updated features. Moreover, the new BYD Atto 3 SUV features a battery upgrade for enhanced performance. In India, the Chinese automaker's car profile includes four models, namely the BYD Atto 3, BYD Sealion 7, BYD Seal, and the BYD eMAX 7. Notably, the BYD Atto 3 and Seal have sold over 3,100 and 1,300 respective units in India.

2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal: What's New?

The 2025 Atto 3 now features several updates focused on enhancing comfort and functionality. It sports a black-themed cabin with front ventilated seats. The old, low-voltage battery has been upgraded to a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery unit. The new battery is lighter and has lower self-discharge rates with a lifespan of up to 15 years.

Meanwhile, the 2025 BYD Seal features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. It also features a new sound wave function designed to improve the audio experience inside the car. Moreover, the updated EV features a power sunshade, a silver-plated dimming canopy, an upgraded air-conditioning system with a larger compressor, and an air purification module. The BYD Seal Premium variant now comes with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) for improved ride quality, whereas the Performance trim sports a DiSus-C intelligent damping system for better handling and comfort.

2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal: Price, Availability

To mark the first anniversary of the BYD Seal, the company has announced that the first 3,000 customers can avail of the 2025 BYD Atto 3 at the previous generation's (2024) ex-showroom prices.

The 2025 BYD Atto 3 base trim, Dynamic, is priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Premium trim is priced at Rs 29.85 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-spec, Superior trim is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). All prices are introductory and will be effective from March 11, 2025.

The 2025 BYD Seal will commence the bookings on March 11, 2025. The booking token amount has been set at Rs 1,25,000 and the complete price list of the EV will be announced in April 2025.

Model Trim Price (ex-showroom) BYD Atto 3 Dynamic Rs 24.99 lakh BYD Atto 3 Premium Rs 29.85 lakh BYD Atto 3 Superior Rs 33.99 lakh BYD Seal - Booking: Rs 1,25,000

2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal: Specification, Battery Pack, Range

Mechanically, both EVs remain the same. The BYD Atto 3 produce a maximum power output of 150 kW and a maximum torque of 310 Nm. The Dynamic trim features a 49.92 kWh battery pack with an ARAI range of 468 km, the Premium variant features a 60.48kWh battery with an ARAI range of 521 km, and the Superior trim equips a 60.48kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km.

The BYD Seal generates a maximum power output of 150 kW and a maximum torque of 310 Nm for the base trim, Dynamic. The BYD Seal Premium produces a maximum power output of 230 kW and a maximum torque of 360 Nm. Meanwhile, the Performance trim produces a maximum power output of 390 kW and a maximum torque of 670 Nm.