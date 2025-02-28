2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Launched In India For Rs 62.6 Lakh, Will Rival Audi A4 And Mercedes-Benz C Class

Hyderabad: BMW on Friday launched the new BMW 3 Series LWB in India at a starting price of Rs 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the new addition to the BMW 3 series Long Wheelbase (LWB). The new luxurious sedan comes with subtle exterior and interior changes. Noticeably, the BMW drops the Gran Limousine moniker from its 3 series and calls it the '3-series Long Wheelbase'. The limousine will be manufactured locally at the BMW Group's Chennai plant. Moreover, only the petrol variant, named '330Li M Sport', is currently available. The diesel engine option is planned to be launched later.

2025 BMW 3 Series LWB: Price, Colour, and Rivals

The 2025 BMW 330Li M Sport starts at Rs 62.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The new long-wheelbase sedan is available in Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, M Carbon Black, and Arctic Race Blue. Notably, the Portimao Blue Metallic colour has been replaced by the Arctic Race Blue.

The 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB will rival the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C Class in India.

2025 BMW 3 Series LWB: What's New?

The 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB does not get any noticeable changes on the outside but gets upgraded with adaptive LED projector headlights. The car continues to feature the signature BMW kidney grille finished in chrome and a gloss black rear diffuser.

Inside the new 3 series, the AC vents are redesigned, but the dashboard retains the layout. On the seats, it sports Vernasca Cognac leatherette seat upholstery. Notably, the option for leather Vernasca Mocha Brown is no longer available. Moreover, the new luxury sedan now features ADAS suite features, such as lane change warning with blind spot assistant, rear crossing traffic warning, and rear collision prevention. Additionally, BMW has added a 360-degree camera and BMW Digital Key Plus to the newly launched 3 series.

2025 BMW 3 Series LWB: Specifications and Features

The new BMW 3 series comes equipped with a 2.0L, four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, which generates a power output of 254.4 bhp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. The engine is mated with an 8-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

The feature list of the 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB has not been changed. It includes integrated curved displays (12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen), a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 3-zone AC, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof.