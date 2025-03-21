ETV Bharat / technology

2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Diesel Variant Price Announced In India: Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: The German-luxury automaker, BMW has listed the prices for the diesel variant of the 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB (Long Wheelbase) in India. The petrol variant of the updated luxury sedan was launched in February 2025. The latest BMW 3 Series LWB diesel will be available in two variants-- 320Ld M Sport and 320Ld M Sport Pro-- both priced at Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 BMW 3 Series LWB: What's New?

The main update of the latest BMW 3 Series LWB is that it arrived with loads of upgrades which include features, more tech, and a new moniker. The German automaker replaced the Gran Limousine label with Long Wheelbase. The luxury sedan features subtle design tweaks and retains the same kidney grille and bumpers.

The vehicle is provided with an aluminium satin finish and a gloss black rear diffuser on the outside. Moreover, the 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB is available in four metallic colour options-- Arctic Race Blue, M Carbon Black, Mineral White, and Skyscraper Grey. Notably, the Portimao Blue shade has been discontinued. The latest 3 Series LWB is 4,819mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,961mm, which is the longest in the segment and offers more legroom in the second seat row.