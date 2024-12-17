Bharat Mobility Global Expo Dates Revealed: Know Venue, Companies Participating, And More

Hyderabad: The dates for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo have been revealed, which will be held in Delhi-NCR from January 17 to January 20. The list of auto exhibitors is out, enlisting automobile giants like the Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Hero MotoCorp. On the other hand, automobile manufacturers such as Jeep, Renault, Nissan, Royal Enfield, and Citreon will not participate in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The upcoming Auto Expo will be more exciting as many new products will be launched by Indian and International auto manufacturers. Here is a list of car makers participating in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Venue

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo will held in Delhi-NCR at Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) Dwarka, and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

Tata Motors might present its most anticipated Harrier EV and production-ready model of the Sierra EV. (Bharat Mobility)

Car Makers Participating in 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

BMW India

BYD

Hyundai Motor India

Kia India

Mahindra & Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Mercedes Benz

MG Motor India

Skoda Auto India

Porsche

Tata Motors

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

As per the list, 13 car makers are participating in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Skoda, and Hyundai are expected to display their big projects. Tata Motors is also speculated to present its most anticipated Harrier EV and production-ready model of the Sierra EV. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki could showcase the EV version of the Grand Vitara alongside its facelift. Additionally, Skoda Auto is expected to present its entire lineup of cars such as the Octavia RS, the new Skoda Kodiaq, and the new Skoda Superb.

Two-Wheeler Manufactures Participating in 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Ather Energy

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp

Honda Motorcycles & Scooters

Ola Electric

Suzuki Motorcycles India

TVS Motor Company

Yamaha Motor India

Among the above-listed two-wheeler manufacturers, companies such as Hero MotoCorp might display a few of its products launched in the EICMA like the Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250, and the updated Mavrick. Furthermore, Honda might showcase its first electric scooters- Activa-E and QC 1.