2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 With New Ride Modes Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 in India. The updated motorcycle comes with a host of updates previously seen on the Pulsar NS200. Notably, the bike comes with new ride modes that will change the ABS intervention level according to the selected terrain.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Price, Delivery Details, Rivals

The new NS160 is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is just Rs 1,000 more expensive than its predecessor. Deliveries of the updated motorcycle have started across India, with availability confirmed in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The North and East Indian showrooms are still in the process of receiving the new NS160. In India, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 rivals the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: What's New?

The updated motorcycle includes notable changes, which include a complete overhaul of the lighting and instrumentation. The full LED headlight replaces the old halogen headlamp, which matches the design of the Pulsar NS200. A new, fully digital instrument cluster now comes as standard. It includes Bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and a detailed ride report, which can be accessed via the Bajaj Ride Connect app.

Additionally, the new NS160 now comes with three ride modes -- Road, Rain, and Off-road -- which do not change the bike's performance but adjust the ABS intervention levels to match different terrain conditions. Notably, the colour options on the motorcycle have also been refreshed. The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 features Cocktail Wine Red, Ebony Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey colourways.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Specifications

Mechanically, the bike remains the same. The new NS160 comes equipped with the same 160.3cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers a power output of 16.96 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a torque of 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The naked sports bike features a perimeter frame with USD fork suspension at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. It comes with a 300mm front and 230mm rear disc brake setup with dual-channel ABS as standard.

