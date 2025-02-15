2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 With Single Channel ABS Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has launched a new variant of its popular two-wheeler Pulsar NS125, priced at Rs 1,06,739 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. The new variant comes with a single-channel anti-lock braking system.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 received an update in 2024 that included a new LED headlight, LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), and LED indicators replacing the old halogen units. Notably, the rear lights of the motorcycle did not receive any change as it already had an LED unit.

Moreover, the two-wheeler also received a new digital instrument cluster, which displays a speedometer, average fuel economy, real-time fuel consumption, and gear position indicator. Furthermore, the two-wheeler offers a USB port to charge devices and Bluetooth connectivity accessible via the Bajaj Ride Connect App. Notably, this digital instrument cluster is also found on Pulsar N160 and N150.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Specifications

The new variant remains mechanically the same. The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes equipped with a 124.45cc four-stroke, SOHC, four-valve, air-cooled BSVI-compliant engine. The engine produces a power output of 11.82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a torque of 11 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox.

The two-wheeler has a fuel capacity of 12L and has 17-inch tubeless alloy wheels at the front and back. It has telescopic and mono-shock suspensions at the front and back respectively. The Pulsar NS125 comes with a 240mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm Drum CBS brake at the rear.

The motorcycle has a dimension of 2012 mm (length), 810 mm (width), and 1078 mm (height), with a ground clearance of 179 mm. The Pulsar NS125 has a wheelbase of 1353 mm and weighs 144 kg.

