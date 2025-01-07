2025 Ather 450S And 450X Get New Features And Faster Charging With New Price Tags

Hyderabad: Ather Energy has updated its sporty 450 electric scooter with some new features and more range. The Ather 450S starts at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) while the mid-spec 450X 2.9 costs Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and the top-spec 450X 3.7 is priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

2025 Ather 450 Series: Price Hike

The updated Ather 450S is now Rs 4,400 more expensive than before, and it comes with a slightly faster 375W charger. Previously, the Ather 450S was equipped with a 350W charger, thus making the updated model charge faster.

The Ather 450S Pro Pack now costs Rs 14,000, which is a thousand rupees more than before. Most of the features on the Ather e-scooter come with the Pro Pack, so this is worth keeping in mind.

The 2025 Ather 450X comes in two new colours-- Hyper Sand and Stealth Blue, featuring Magic Twist and traction control which are adjustable at various levels. The Hyper Sand shade is available only with the 450X, while the Stealth Blue is available on both Ather 450s.

The 450X 2.9 gets the biggest hike of Rs 6,400. However, Ather now offers this scooter with a faster 700W charger, which claims to reduce the charging time by almost half.

On the other hand, the top-spec Ather 450X 3.7 has seen a price hike of just Rs 2,000. Apart from the new features and colours, it is identical to the previous version. In the top variant, you have two levels of Magic Twist (low and high), while in the lower 450X 2.9, you can only turn it off or on.

The prices of both variants of the Ather 450X have changed, but the Pro pack will remain priced at Rs 17,000 and Rs 20,000 for the 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh variants respectively.