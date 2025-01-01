2025 Ather 450 Series To Be Launched Soon, Will Get Magic Twist: Everything We Know So Far

Hyderabad: Ather Energy is all set to update its 450 series soon. The company announced that the 2025 Ather 450 will be launched on January 4, 2025. The company has not revealed any information regarding the upcoming upgrades but has given subtle hints about what to expect from the upcoming version.

Ather Energy is expected to upgrade the 2025 Ather 450 with 'Magic Twist', a feature that was first introduced in the Ather 450 Apex. The Magic Twist feature will allow riders to brake the e-scooter just by twisting its throttle rather than manually using brakes. Moreover, the rider can twist the throttle to speed up, slow down, or completely stop the electric scooter.

Ather 450 and Ather Rizta's Price Hike

Earlier, Ather Energy had announced that it would increase the price of all its models starting from January 1, 2025. This will be Ather Rizta's first price hike following its launch in April 2024. Moreover, it's the company's first family-oriented electric scooter.

The price hike is expected to raise Rizta prices by Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. The Ather Rizta was launched at a starting price of Rs.1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and the Ather 450 starts at Rs.1.25,599 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The prices of the Ather 450 series will likely increase after the update.

Ather Energy's IPO

Earlier in 2024, Ather Energy had submitted a request for an IPO (Initial Public Offering) which has been accepted and approved by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). SEBI has authorised Ather's proposal among other six companies from different sectors. The IPO proposed by Ather Energy includes issuing new equity shares which are valued at Rs 3,100 crore along with an Offer For Sale of 2.2 crore equity shares through the company's promoters and investor shareholders.