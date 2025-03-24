ETV Bharat / technology

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Aston Martin has launched the facelift of the Aston Martin Vanquish in India. The grand tourer comes at a starting price of Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom). The car boasts the highest top speed of any series the brand produces. It will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units per year, and deliveries of the luxury sportscar will commence in Q4 of 2025.

The British automaker brought back the third-generation Vanquish after six years of long wait, making its global debut in September last year. Notably, with its powerful engine, it is set to rival supercars like the Ferrari 12Cilindri and Lamborghini Revuelto in India.

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish: What's New?

The newly launched Vanquish retains the grand tourer silhouette but has a wide stance with smooth curves around the wheel arches. The car sports 21-inch forged wheels from Pirelli. At the front, it boasts the iconic Aston Martin grille and teardrop-shaped headlamps. The bulky rear wheel arch and sloping roofline are similar to those of the previous generation Vanquish. The grand tourer possesses a bonded aluminium chassis, similar to the Aston Martin DB12 and Vantage but features notable enhancements.

This chassis enables the car to have an increased lateral stiffness by 75 per cent compared to the DBS 770 Ultimate. It is due to the strengthened underbody stiffing elements. The wheelbase of the new Vanquish has also increased by 80mm. Moreover, the stiffer engine cross brace improves the torque and stability of the vehicle. Additionally, Bilstein DTX dampers are also specifically calibrated for the new Vanquish, which works alongside larger anti-roll bars to enhance chassis roll stiffness. Moreover, the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish features redesigned cylinder heads, air intakes, and exhaust ports.