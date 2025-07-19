2025 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 175 Scooters With A New Colour TFT Display, Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Aprilia has launched the 2025 iteration of the Aprilia SR 125 and the Aprilia SR 175 in India. The new SR 175 is the replacement of the existing SR 160 model, becoming the most powerful scooter from the Italian brand offered in the country. Both models feature a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity facilities. The new SR 125 boasts better features but remains mechanically unchanged, while the new SR 175 features design changes and a newer and larger engine.

2025 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 175: Price, colour, rivals

The 2025 Aprilia SR 125 is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2025 Aprilia SR 175 costs Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The former model is available in three colour shades: Matt Black, Glossy Mazda Grey + Matt Black, and Glossy Red + Matt Black, while the latter model features two colour options: Glossy Tech White and Matt Prismatic Dark.

In India, the 2025 Aprilia SR 125 will compete against the TVS Ntorq 125, Hero Zoom 125, Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi-Hybrid, and others. Meanwhile, the 2025 Aprilia SR 175 rivals the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Zoom 160.

2025 Aprilia SR 175 (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Aprilia)

2025 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 175: What’s new

Both models feature a 5-inch colour TFT display, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity, which has been borrowed from the Aprilia RS and Aprilia Tuono 457 sports bikes. With the help of Bluetooth connectivity, users can connect their smartphones with the scooters via the Aprilia app for call alerts, notifications, and music controls. On the other hand, the new SR 175 remains mechanically unchanged from the SR 160, which shares components such as the frame, suspension, brakes, and tyres. Both scooters ride on 14-inch wheels with a 120mm width on both ends.

2025 Aprilia SR 125 (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Aprilia)

2025 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 175: Specifications

The 2025 Aprilia SR 125 is powered by the same 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which generates a power output of 10.45 bhp and torque of 10.4 Nm.

The 2025 Aprilia SR 175 is powered by a newly developed 174.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, with a 3-valve setup. It produces a peak power output of 12.74 bhp at 7,200 rpm and a peak torque of 14.14 Nm at 6,000 rpm.