2024 YR4: NASA Might Nuke This Asteroid To Save The Moon From Impact

Hyderabad: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) may consider destroying an asteroid with nuclear bombs to prevent it from impacting Earth’s natural satellite, the Moon. An asteroid named 2024 YR4, discovered last December, caused panic around the globe when it was found to have a relatively high chance of hitting Earth in 2032.

The 2024 YR4 has a diameter ranging between 53 and 67 metres. Scientists have noted that this asteroid has a three per cent chance of colliding with Earth. However, other observations suggest that it is unlikely that the asteroid will hit the planet, but might leave a mark on the Moon’s surface.

What happens if the 2024 YR4 crashes into the Moon?

If the 2024 YR4 crashes into the Moon, then the impact could likely lead to a lunar “ejecta”. It is a phenomenon that causes movement on the top layer of dust and small rocks on a celestial body’s surface and creates micrometeoroid debris that spreads in the lower Earth orbit.

According to researchers, the main threat would be to astronomers and spacecraft, as the tiny particles created by the lunar ejecta might damage spacecraft and spacesuits.