2024 YR4: NASA Might Nuke This Asteroid To Save The Moon From Impact
NASA researchers say that the asteroid could be destroyed using a 100-kiloton nuclear bomb.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) may consider destroying an asteroid with nuclear bombs to prevent it from impacting Earth’s natural satellite, the Moon. An asteroid named 2024 YR4, discovered last December, caused panic around the globe when it was found to have a relatively high chance of hitting Earth in 2032.
The 2024 YR4 has a diameter ranging between 53 and 67 metres. Scientists have noted that this asteroid has a three per cent chance of colliding with Earth. However, other observations suggest that it is unlikely that the asteroid will hit the planet, but might leave a mark on the Moon’s surface.
What happens if the 2024 YR4 crashes into the Moon?
If the 2024 YR4 crashes into the Moon, then the impact could likely lead to a lunar “ejecta”. It is a phenomenon that causes movement on the top layer of dust and small rocks on a celestial body’s surface and creates micrometeoroid debris that spreads in the lower Earth orbit.
According to researchers, the main threat would be to astronomers and spacecraft, as the tiny particles created by the lunar ejecta might damage spacecraft and spacesuits.
What will NASA do?
To mitigate the risks posed by the impact and potential danger to both Earth and the Moon, NASA is considering two approaches: deflection and near-complete destruction.
NASA scientists might initiate a space mission similar to DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), which was conducted in September 2022. It was the first planetary defence experiment, which was designed to determine whether a human-led space mission could alter an asteroid’s path.
The mission used a technique named ‘kinetic impact’, which changes the orbit of a celestial object. NASA intentionally crashed into the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos. Notably, neither of the asteroids posed a threat to Earth.
On September 26, 2022, the DART spacecraft struck Dimorphos at a speed of approximately 22,530.81 km/h (14,000 mph), transferring momentum to the asteroid. The collision was successful, as the impact significantly altered Dimorphos’ orbit. This space mission proved that a kinetic impactor is a viable technique for deflecting a potentially hazardous asteroid.
The second approach NASA might consider involves launching two nuclear 100-kiloton bombs — each five to eight times more powerful than the ones dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War 2. The second bomb would serve as a backup in case the first one fails.