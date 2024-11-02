2024 PT5: Earth's Temporary Second Moon Prepares To Say Good Bye

Hyderabad: Earth recently got a second moon as the planet captured a small asteroid known as 2024 PT5 within its orbit in September. However, our temporary neighbour is now getting ready to leave in a matter of weeks. NASA says that 2024 PT5 is not quite a "mini moon" but an interesting object. By mid-November, the asteroid is expected to slip out of Earth's gravitational hold and resume its journey around the sun.

The asteroid 2024 PT5 was first identified on August 7, 2024, by NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) at Hawaii's Haleakala Observatory, following which astronomers from the Complutense University made subsequent observations using a high-powered telescope located in Sutherland, South Africa.

Earth often captures astray asteroids, transforming them into mini moons. However, these celestial bodies are usually tiny and have a fleeting appearance, making them hard to detect. However, we can now track these transient moons with more ease, thanks to advanced telescope technology, explained MIT astronomer Richard Binzel.

“We're only starting to observe these small objects with enough regularity to learn more about them,” he added.

Compared to our Moon, which spans 3474.8 kilometres in diameter, the 2024 PT5 is only around 10 metres or 33 feet in diametre, making it invisible unless we use a telescope of at least 30 inches in diameter.

William Blackmore, an astronomy expert, notes that each mini-moon offers valuable insights and can help scientists improve techniques for tracking potential asteroid threats to Earth. Though asteroid mining is far off, Blackmore envisions using probes or satellites to monitor mini-moons like 2024 PT5.