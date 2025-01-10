2024 Sets Record As Hottest Year Since 1850, Global Temps Surpass 1.5°C Above Pre-Industrial Levels

Hyderabad: 2024 is reportedly the warmest year since 1850 on record globally. According to Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), it is also the first calendar year when the average global temperature exceeded 1.5°C above its pre-industrial level. The study follows an earlier report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which claimed the year 2024 to be the warmest on record in India since 1901.

C3S, implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) on behalf of the European Commission, monitored key climate indicators and documented unprecedented daily, monthly, and annual temperature records over 2024. It found human-induced climate change to be the primary driver of extreme air and sea surface temperatures. Additionally, other factors, such as the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), also contributed to the unusual temperatures observed during the year.

ENSO has the potential for a profound effect on climate. In October last year, a paper published in European Geosciences Union—Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics claimed that a sudden spike in global mean surface temperature in 2023 was due to ENSO, suggesting that global warming spikes can happen without any human influence as well.

Global surface air temperature increases above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial reference period, (Credit: C3S / ECMWF)

C3S highlighted that global climate organisations, including ECMWF, NASA, NOAA, the UK Met Office, Berkely Earth, and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), collaborated to release coordinated data for global surface air temperature and sea surface temperature, emphasising exceptional conditions experienced during 2024.

Global surface air temperature highlights

According to the report, monthly temperature patterns in 2024 revealed record-breaking warmth, with the first half of the year marking a 13-month streak of unprecedented global temperatures. From July onward, anomalies remained significantly above average, making August 2024 as warm as August 2023. On July 22, the global temperature reached 17.16°C, the hottest day ever recorded.

By late summer, it was evident that 2024 would surpass 2023 as the hottest year on record, the report said. It became the first year with an annual temperature anomaly exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, and the two-year average (2023–2024) also crossed this threshold. While not breaching the Paris Agreement’s long-term threshold, these temperatures highlight unprecedented warming in human history.

Surface air temperature anomalies for 2024 relative to the average for the 1991–2020 reference period. (Data: ERA5. Credit: C3S / ECMWF)

Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate, ECMWF highlighted that each year in the last decade is one of the ten warmest on record. "We are now teetering on the edge of passing the 1.5°C level defined in the Paris Agreement and the average of the last two years is already above this level. These high global temperatures, coupled with record global atmospheric water vapour levels in 2024, meant unprecedented heatwaves and heavy rainfall events, causing misery for millions of people," she said.

Professor Joeri Rogelj, Director of Research at the Grantham Institute – Climate Change and Environment, Imperial College London, said that a single year with temperatures 1.5°C above preindustrial levels does not mean we’ve reached 1.5°C of global warming. "However, it does mean we’re getting dangerously close," he said. "The Paris Agreement sets limits to global warming not out of convenience but out of the necessity to limit harm to and suffering of people. Even if we surpass 1.5°C in the long term, these reasons don't change."

"Every fraction of a degree—whether 1.4, 1.5, or 1.6°C—brings more harm to people and ecosystems, underscoring the continued need for ambitious emissions cuts," Rogelj cautioned. "While the hottest year on record is alarming, the case for action makes more sense than ever: the cost of solar and wind energy is falling rapidly and is now cheaper than fossil fuels in many countries. Governments can build healthy economies with stronger, more decisive action to accelerate the transition to clean energy.”

Key temperature statistics for 2024. (Data source: ERA5. Credit: C3S / ECMWF)

The underlying parts of the report are as follows:

2024 was the warmest year on record since 1850, with a global average temperature of 15.10°C—0.72°C above the 1991–2020 average and 1.60°C above pre-industrial levels.

First calendar year to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

All past 10 years (2015–2024) rank among the top 10 warmest years on record.

Monthly global temperatures surpassed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for 11 months, continuing the trend since July 2023 (except July 2024).

A record daily high of 17.16°C was set on July 22, 2024.

Warmest year for all continental regions except Antarctica and Australasia, with notable warming in the North Atlantic, Indian, and western Pacific Oceans.

Three record-warm seasons: boreal winter (+0.78°C), spring (+0.68°C), and summer (+0.69°C) above the 1991–2020 average.

January–June 2024 were the warmest months on record for their time, while July–December (except August) was the second warmest, following 2023. August 2024 tied with August 2023 as the warmest.

Sea surface temperature (SST) highlights

As per the report, high sea surface temperatures (SSTs), driven in part by the El Niño event that peaked in December 2023, significantly influenced global temperatures in 2023 and 2024. Even as El Niño transitioned to neutral conditions in 2024, SSTs remained unusually high across many regions, leading to record-high annual average SSTs in the extra-polar ocean.

Anomalies and extremes in sea surface temperature for 2024. (Data source: ERA5. Credit: C3S / ECMWF)

The underlying points of the report regarding high SSTs across the world's oceans are as follows:

In 2024, the annual average sea surface temperature (SST) over the extra-polar ocean hit a record 20.87°C, 0.51°C above the 1991–2020 average.

Record-high SSTs were observed from January to June, continuing the streak from late 2023. July to December SSTs were the second warmest for the period, after 2023.

The El Niño event from 2023 ended in 2024, transitioning to neutral or La Niña conditions.

The cause of concern for the world

In 2024, extreme weather events intensified globally, including storms, floods, heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires, posing significant risks to livelihoods, the Copernicus report said. Atmospheric water vapour reached a record high, 5 per cent above the 1991–2020 average, fueling extreme rainfall and major storms like tropical cyclones, it added while highlighting the contribution of high sea surface temperatures to these events.

Global heat stress increased, with many regions experiencing more days of ‘strong’ and ‘extreme heat stress,’ threatening health and requiring preventive actions. Prolonged dry periods led to large-scale wildfires, particularly in the Americas. Bolivia and Venezuela recorded their highest wildfire carbon emissions, while Canada had its second highest, according to CAMS data.

Global surface air temperature for each month from January 1940 to December 2024, plotted as time series for each year. (Data source: ERA5. Credit: C3S / ECMWF)

"All of the internationally produced global temperature datasets show that 2024 was the hottest year since records began in 1850," Carlo Buontempo, Director of the C3S, ECMWF said. "Humanity is in charge of its own destiny but how we respond to the climate challenge should be based on evidence. The future is in our hands - swift and decisive action can still alter the trajectory of our future climate."

In 2024, Arctic and Antarctic sea ice extents were significantly below average, signalling climate instability.

Antarctica: Sea ice extent hit record or near-record lows for the second consecutive year. From June to October, monthly extents were the second lowest (after 2023), while November set a new record low. February's minimum extent was the third lowest in the satellite record.

Arctic: Sea ice extent remained near the 1991–2020 average until July but dropped well below average afterwards. The annual minimum in September ranked as the fifth lowest in satellite records.

In 2024, rising global temperatures were primarily driven by increasing greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, a result of human activities. Monitoring these gases is crucial for supporting mitigation policies. Carbon dioxide levels rose at a faster rate than in recent years, while methane levels increased at a significantly slower pace compared to the previous three years.

Dr Friederike Otto, Senior Lecturer at the Centre for Environmental Policy, Imperial College London, called the report a reality check. "This record needs to be a reality check. The climate is heating to levels we’ve spent years trying to avoid because countries are still burning huge amounts of oil, gas and coal. A year of extreme weather showed just how dangerous life is at 1.5°C. The Valencia floods, US hurricanes, Philippines typhoons and Amazon drought were just four disasters last year that were worsened by climate change. There are many, many more. The world doesn’t need to come up with a magical solution to stop things from getting worse in 2025. We know exactly what we need to do to transition away from fossil fuels, halt deforestation and make societies more resilient to the changes in the climate we see so clearly in this report.”

Dr Akshay Deoras, Research Scientist at the University of Reading, UK said that we're treating our planet like a credit card with no limit by continuing to dump greenhouse gases, supercharging extreme weather events as a result. "This isn't about future generations anymore—it's about us, today. We are on track to see new warming records getting broken unless we immediately cut down the emission of greenhouse gases," he added.

Dr Paulo Ceppi, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science at the Department of Physics, Imperial College London, is hopeful about 2025 not being as hot as 2024 but cautions that people shouldn’t think that climate change is hitting pause or plateauing. "There are ups and downs in global temperatures due to natural processes, like El Niño, and a small dip doesn’t change the clear upward trajectory we're on," Ceppi added.

Laurence Rouil, Director of CAMS at ECMWF said that the report shows the critical value of their monitoring activities. "In 2024, atmospheric GHG reached the highest annual levels ever recorded in the atmosphere, according to C3S and CAMS data," she said. "Carbon dioxide concentrations in 2024 were 2.9 ppm higher than in 2023 and methane concentrations were 3 ppb higher. This increase has brought the annual estimate of the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide to 422 ppm, and of methane to 1897 ppb. Our data points clearly to a steady global increase of greenhouse gas emissions and these remain the main agent of climate change."