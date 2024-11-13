ETV Bharat / technology

Global Temperature Soar: 2024 Is On track To Be The Hottest Year On Record

Hyderabad: The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has issued a Red Alert at the sheer pace of climate change in a single generation, claiming this year to be on track to be the warmest year on record as the warming temporarily hits 1.54 degrees Celsius.

According to the report -- issued on the first day of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan -- the global mean surface air temperature between January and September 2024 was 1.54 degrees Celsius (with a margin of uncertainty of 0.13 degrees), boosted by a warming El Nino event.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo clarified that temporary exceedances of 1.5°C in monthly and annual warming do not mean the Paris Agreement goal has failed, as it focuses on long-term averages over decades. She noted that temperature anomalies can vary greatly due to natural phenomena like El Niño and La Niña. Saulo emphasized that every fraction of a degree of warming is significant, as each increment increases climate extremes, impacts, and risks.

Celeste Saulo, World Meteorological Organization secretary-general, speaks during a session at the COP29 UN Climate Summit (AP Photo)

Celeste Saulo mentioned the record-breaking rainfall and flooding, rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones, deadly heat, relentless drought, and raging wildfires and emphasised the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve monitoring and understanding of our changing climate. Saulo also stressed the importance of increasing support for climate change adaptation through climate information services and Early Warnings for All.

Let's take a look at the report highlights:

Global temperatures