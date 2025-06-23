16 Billion Login Credentials Have Leaked Online In Record-Breaking Data Breach: Origin Still Unclear

Hyderabad: Back in May, a security researcher discovered a database with 184 million user records, which included plain-text credentials for major platforms like Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Snapchat, and more. It turns out, the dataset was not alone as researchers at Cybernews discovered a total of 30 such datasets, each of them containing tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records, bringing the total number of exposed passwords to over 16 billion.

This number is almost double the number of people on Earth, which means impacted consumers may have had credentials for more than one account leaked. Cybernews also notes that data entries may also contain duplicates, so it is not possible to tell how many people or accounts were actually exposed.

Just like the dataset containing 184 million credentials, all of the 30 datasets found by Cybernews researchers were exposed only briefly, but long enough for researchers to uncover them. However, it could not be found out who was controlling vast amounts of data.

According to Cybernews, the leaked login information doesn't come from a single source. It appears that the data was stolen through multiple events over time using various infostealers—a form of malicious software or malware that breaches a victim's device or systems to collect sensitive information—and then compiled into large datasets.

As per the report, the data is recent and not merely recycled from old breaches. Cybercriminals can utilise this information for account takeovers, identity theft, targeted phishing attacks, and much more.

To safeguard from this data breach, users must immediately change their account passwords. Additionally, they should use multi-factor authentication and use strong, unique passwords for each of their accounts. Since tech companies have started to expand support for Passkeys, users should opt in for the new system as it doesn't rely on a password for safety and instead uses the device's PIN, FaceID, or fingerprint scan to identify the user.

How to create a strong password (ETV Bharat Graphic)

Users are advised to regularly utilise free tools like Google Password Checkup or haveibeenpwned.com to check whether their credentials were leaked in any of the past data breaches.